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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?

A deputy ranger in Chhattisgarh narrowly escaped a bear attack during a rescue operation in Balod after the animal charged at him from an abandoned house.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Ranger Escapes Bear Attack During Rescue (Image: X)
Chhattisgarh Deputy Ranger Escapes Bear Attack During Rescue (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 13:15 IST

A deputy ranger in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district narrowly escaped a bear attack after the animal suddenly charged at him during a rescue operation in Singhola village. Pateli Circle Deputy Ranger Neelkanth Sahu had to retreat quickly to save himself as the bear emerged from an abandoned house where it had reportedly been staying for two to three days. A video of the incident, which took place last Thursday in the Dallirajhara forest range, has now surfaced, raising questions about the safety arrangements made for forest officials during wildlife rescue operations.

Chhattisgarh bear rescue turns dangerous as animal charges at deputy ranger

As per reports, the bear had reportedly entered the vacant house belonging to Dharmuram Kuldeep, a Singhola resident, two to three days before the incident. Since the house had remained unoccupied for a long time, no one initially noticed the animal inside.

After being made aware of the situation involving the bear, forest officials from the Pateli and Mangaltarai circle came to the village to relocate the bear from the house and to take it back to the forest.

But the bear rescue mission turned risky for Sahu when the bear appeared unexpectedly and attacked him. Luckily, the deputy ranger was able to retreat in time and escaped from any serious injury.

Chhattisgarh forest department questions over rescue safety

The video has triggered a debate on the forest department’s readiness and the safety of its field officers. It seems that the team tried to relocate the bear without proper safety gear and preparations.

According to reports, DFO Abhishek Agarwal took cognizance of the incident after the footage surfaced. He expressed concern over the rescue operation being carried out without proper uniforms and safety equipment and said he would issue a notice to Deputy Ranger Neelkanth Sahu.

Forest officials have also said they would visit the area on Monday to monitor the bear and assess the situation.

Chhattisgarh villagers describe damage inside abandoned house

Villager Jageshwar Thakur said the bear had probably entered the house two to three days earlier. As the property had been vacant for a long time, nobody knew that the animal had taken shelter inside.

Reportedly, he said the situation could have been much worse had someone been present in the house, as it could have resulted in casualties. The bear also dug up the ground inside the house and damaged belongings kept there. The incident has renewed questions about the precautions taken by forest officials while handling wildlife rescue operations in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?    

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Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?
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Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Bear Was Staying In a House For 3 Days, Forest Officials Come To Remove It; Animal Charges At Ranger – What Happened Next?

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