Watch Video: Bhutan Glacial Lake Bursts, Triggering Flood Fears Across Assam And North Bengal; Thousands Evacuated

A glacial lake in Bhutan overflowed on Thursday evening, damaging a solar irrigation project and sending a flood warning down the Sankosh River into India. Thousands were moved to shelters, and officials say all residents in the Indian areas are safe.

A Lake Above The Clouds Gives Way

It happened on Thursday evening, high in the mountains of Bhutan. Shintaphu Lake, also called Shintaphu Tsho, lies below Wakila Mountain in the Gasa district. When it overflowed, a rush of water drained southwards into the Mo Chhu river, sending a surge downstream.

The lake is one of 17 glacial lakes that Bhutan considers potentially dangerous. An official of the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology said a water level monitoring station at Taktsimakhang had not triggered an alert when the first reports came in. The full size of the outburst, and its effect downstream, were not clear at first.

Damage Inside Bhutan

The flash flood damaged a solar powered irrigation system in the Dochhukha Dzomlingthang Ritsa village area of Guma Gewog in Punakha. The system, which a local leader said was installed earlier this year to ease water shortages, has stopped working, though the full damage is yet to be assessed.

Debris also blocked a section of the Punakha Gasa Highway in the Dzomlingthang area, according to the village’s government representative. No casualties have been reported in Bhutan so far.

BREAKING: Glacial Lake Bursts in #Bhutan , Flood Alert for India’s Northeast! https://t.co/bicomcfTLp — Devesh , वनवासी (@Devesh81403955) October 30, 2026

What A Glacial Lake Outburst Is

A glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF, happens when water held in a lake formed by melting glaciers is suddenly released, often because the natural barrier holding it back fails. The water can race through mountain valleys, carrying debris and damaging settlements, roads, bridges and farmland.

The lake lies in Bhutan’s Punatsangchhu basin. After the river enters India, it is known as the Sankosh, which is why communities downstream in India were suddenly at risk.

India Sounds The Alarm

The Government of India issued a special advisory warning of a possible sharp rise in the Sankosh. It said the flash flood could raise water levels in Alipurduar district of West Bengal and Dhubri district of Assam. Alerts also went out across parts of North Bengal, including the Darjeeling hills, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams were deployed at Tufanganj and Boxirhat in Cooch Behar, both on the Sankosh near the Assam border. According to the advisory, the floodwater was expected to reach the India Bhutan border within six to eight hours.

Calls To Move To Safety

West Bengal Forest Minister and Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon posted a video message urging people along the river in Alipurduar to move to safer places. He warned that a surge could reach Kumargram within one to one and a half hours.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista also issued a public safety alert. He asked people in the catchment areas of the river and its tributaries to move to safer places immediately, and said everyone in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars should stay alert.

Thousands In Shelters

According to the administration, people in vulnerable areas were shifted to relief shelters as a precaution. Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw told ANI that the situation was under control and that residents should not panic. He said the police had been in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan.

Shaw said about 4,000 to 5,000 people had been moved into shelters, with school buildings used as relief centres, and that more than 6,000 others were relocated to safe areas. In the Kumargram block alone, residents were moved to 18 shelters, including schools, community halls, religious institutions and tea garden facilities. People from Assam also took shelter in safe places.

Dry food, drinking water and toilet facilities were arranged. The SP said the intensity of the flow had decreased slightly, based on the latest information from Bhutan, but a red alert stays in force for the Sankosh river system. He also warned that the water could carry dead fish, large pieces of wood and concrete debris.

What Happens Next

For now, officials say all residents in the affected Indian areas are safe. The coming hours will show how far the flood has weakened on its journey, and whether the red alert can be lifted. Bhutan’s authorities still have to assess the full damage to the irrigation system and the highway, and examine why the monitoring station did not raise an alert in time. For many families in Alipurduar and Dhubri, the immediate question is when it will be safe to go home. The larger question is how well the region is prepared for the next glacial lake that bursts.

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