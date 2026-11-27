A video showing Bihar MLA Anant Singh apparently kicking his driver while greeting people from the sunroof of an SUV has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place during the wedding celebrations of his daughter, Shivangi Singh, in Nadwan village in Patna district. The clip shows Anant Singh standing through the sunroof, waving at guests and supporters gathered around his vehicle before appearing to lose his temper and kicking the driver.

Anant Singh’s interaction with driver caught on camera

In the video, we see the Mokama MLA greet people as people gather around his SUV to see him. But this festive atmosphere turns out to be different when Anant Singh appears to kick the driver of the vehicle while he stands above it via the sunroof.

This video went viral on X and got attention from various social media users who discussed Anant Singh’s actions and the unique scenario that followed.

Anant Singh’s daughter’s luxurious wedding ceremony grabs attention

The incident takes place amidst the wedding celebrations of Shivangi Singh, who is the daughter of Anant Singh. Her wedding took place on November 25 in Nadwan village where thousands of people reportedly had come for the occasion.

The wedding ceremony saw luxurious car race, horse race and lavish spread of food items.

Celebrations for the wedding of Anant Singh continue to hog the limelight

Anant Singh, who is famously referred to as “Chhote Sarkar,” is the Member of Parliament for Mokama, Bihar. There have been several odd things that have happened during his daughter’s wedding ceremonies, which have gone viral on social networking sites.

The most recent video that is doing the rounds has again brought into focus the behavior of Anant Singh towards his driver.

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