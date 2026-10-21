Watch Video: Bihar Cop Molests Female Dancer, Slaps Her On Durga Puja Stage, Manhandles Organisers; Pulls Out Pistol As Crowd Protests

A shocking incident during a Durga Puja cultural event in Bihar’s Begusarai, has triggered outrage after a viral video allegedly showed a police Sub-Inspector assaulting a female dancer on stage and manhandling event organisers. The situation reportedly escalated when the crowd became furious over the officer’s behaviour, with the officer allegedly pulling out his pistol. Taking cognisance of the incident, Begusarai Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Viral Video Shows Officer Slapping Female Dancer

According to reports, the incident occurred during a cultural programme organised as part of Durga Puja celebrations in Begusarai. A police Sub-Inspector deployed at the venue for security reportedly arrived on stage and ordered the singing to stop immediately. The female dancer reportedly complied with the instructions and stopped performing. However, as she and others were leaving the stage, the officer allegedly approached her from behind and slapped her. When the dancer questioned the officer’s behaviour and asked why she had been slapped, he reportedly became more aggressive. Allegations have also emerged that the officer behaved indecently towards the woman. A video purportedly showing the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism over the alleged conduct of a police official at a public event.

बेगूसराय में महिला डांसर पर दारोगा ने चलाया हाथ, आयोजक को भी पीटा, भड़की भीड़ तो निकाल दी पिस्टल, एसपी ने दिए पूरे मामले में जांच के आदेश। https://t.co/nvh5o66scW — NBT Bihar (@NBTBihar) October 21, 2026

Organisers Allegedly Manhandled, Tension Escalates

The situation reportedly worsened when the officer allegedly manhandled event organisers who were present at the venue. The crowd became angry over the incident, leading to heightened tension at the cultural programme. According to the allegations, the officer pulled out his pistol as the crowd reacted to his behaviour. The incident has raised concerns about the use of force and police conduct during public gatherings. The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain subject to investigation.

Begusarai SP Orders Probe

Following the video’s circulation, Begusarai SP Manish Kumar ordered an inquiry into the entire incident. The Begusarai police also issued an official press release directing that the allegations be investigated and immediate action be taken against the concerned officer as warranted. Further details about the officer’s identity and the outcome of the inquiry are awaited. The allegations will need to be examined as part of the official investigation.

Also Read: Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki