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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

A bike caught fire during a Maut Ka Kuan stunt show at Jamshedpur’s Burmamines Durga Puja fair, leaving a young female rider with burn injuries and raising safety concerns.

Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire
Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 15:29 IST

A routine stunt show at a fair in Burmamines turned into a scene of panic when the bike under a young woman suddenly caught fire. The moment was caught on mobile cameras and is now widely shared on social media.

A Fair, A Crowd And A Famous Spectacle

It was Sunday night at the Burmamines Durga Puja ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and the fair was in full swing. Families moved between stalls and rides, and one attraction drew a steady crowd: the “Maut Ka Kuan”, or well of death, where riders circle the inside of a wooden cylinder at high speed.

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That night, a young woman was performing her stunt on a bike. The audience watched from above, many of them with phones raised.

The Moment Things Went Wrong

Then, without warning, the bike caught fire.

Flames spread over the machine while it was in motion, and panic broke out among the spectators. Within moments, the thrill of the show had turned into a scramble to understand what was happening and to get the rider out of danger.

The Woman Is Hurt, The Bike Is Destroyed

The young woman suffered burn injuries in the incident. The bike, which was engulfed in flames, was completely burnt. She was sent to a hospital for treatment, where she is still being treated.

Her exact condition and the extent of her injuries have not yet been made public.

Caught On Camera

Several people in the crowd were recording the stunt on their phones, and the fire was captured on video. The footage has since spread across social media and has drawn strong reactions from viewers.

Fire Brought Under Control

Reports say the fire was brought under control in time, which prevented a bigger tragedy. It is not clear who put out the flames or how long they burned.

The Question Nobody Can Answer Yet

What set the bike on fire is still unknown. Officials say the cause can be established only after a technical examination. The bike would normally be checked for fuel, engine or electrical faults, though no such finding has been shared so far.

Safety Under The Spotlight

The accident has put the safety arrangements at such shows back in focus. Questions are being asked about what fire safety measures were in place at the venue, whether the vehicles used in the act are regularly inspected, and how prepared the organisers are for an emergency.

What Lies Ahead

For now, attention is on the young woman’s recovery. Once the technical examination is done, it should become clear why the bike caught fire, and whether any lapse is found. If the findings point to negligence, the organisers and the operators of the show may have to answer for it. Fairs like this one return every festive season, and this incident is likely to make visitors, and the authorities, look at such acts differently.

Also Read: Bengaluru Court Ruling: Company Directors Cannot Be Personally Held Liable For Unpaid Legal Fees

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Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

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Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

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Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

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Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire
Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire
Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire
Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire
Watch Video: Bike Catches Fire During Woman Biker’s ‘Death’ Stunt In Jamshedpur, She Falls From Bike With Her Hair On Fire

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