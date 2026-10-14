Watch Video: Bike Gets Stuck to Mahindra SUV After Hit-and-Run, Bihar Police Chase and Catch Driver; Then Thrash Him – What Happened?

Most hit-and-run drivers try to put distance between themselves and the scene. In Bihar, one driver allegedly tried to do it with a motorcycle still stuck to his vehicle. The attempt did not last long.

What Happened

According to the reports, a Mahindra SUV registered in Samastipur hit a bike. The driver did not stop. The bike stayed with the SUV, carried along as it sped away from the spot. The vehicle was being driven away from the accident when Bihar Police gave chase.

हिट एंड रन के बाद भाग रही SUV को बिहार पुलिस ने दबोचा! समस्तीपुर, बिहार नंबर की महिंद्रा SUV कथित तौर पर एक हादसे के बाद मौके से फरार होने की कोशिश कर रही थी। लेकिन सतर्क बिहार पुलिस ने पीछा कर गाड़ी को पकड़ लिया। हादसा करके भागना इतना आसान नहीं! कानून से बचकर कहाँ जाओगे? 👏🚔 https://t.co/0EF0gSSjyb — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) October 14, 2026

The Police Chase

Alert police officers pursued the SUV and caught it, stopping the driver before he could get away. The driver has been caught, according to the account you gave me. The posts praise the police for acting quickly and say that escaping the law after a hit-and-run is not easy.

Things That Are Not Out Yet

The reports do not say where or when the accident happened, or how long the chase lasted. They do not say who was on the bike, whether anyone was hurt, and what their condition is. The driver’s name, his condition and any charges are also not given. No police officer or station has been quoted.

What Happens Next

Police will need to register a case for the accident and the attempt to flee, and establish who was driving. The condition of the bike’s rider will decide how serious the charges are, since provisions covering hit-and-run and causing grievous hurt or death carry heavy penalties. The video, if verified, could show how far the SUV travelled with the bike attached, which may help prove the driver knew he had hit someone and chose not to stop.

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