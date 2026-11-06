Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

A motorcyclist on the Reengus to Khatu Shyamji road in Rajasthan’s Sikar district slammed into a roadside board and concrete structure, flew several feet through the air and landed hard on the tarmac. Seconds later, he stood up on his own. CCTV footage of the crash is now circulating widely online, and viewers are asking one question: how did he survive?

A Ride That Went Wrong in Seconds

The footage shows a speeding motorcycle on the road connecting Reengus with the Khatu Shyamji temple town. Then something goes wrong. The rider loses control of the bike. It veers off its line and heads straight for a board and concrete structure at the edge of the road.

🚨 MOTORCYCLIST THROWN ONTO ROAD AFTER CRASHING INTO ROADSIDE STRUCTURE IN RAJASTHAN CCTV footage from the Reengus–Khatu Shyamji road in Sikar district, Rajasthan captures a motorcyclist crashing into a roadside board and concrete structure. The impact throws the rider several feet into the air before he lands on the road. Moments later he gets back on his feet on his own. 🎥 CCTV Footage #Khatushyamji #RoadAccident — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 5, 2026

The Impact That Shocked Viewers

The collision is violent. The motorcycle hits the structure at speed, and the force throws the rider into the air. He travels several feet before coming down on the road. Many viewers say they expected the worst when they watched the moment of impact.

The Moment Nobody Expected

What follows is what has made the clip go viral. After a few seconds on the ground, the man gets to his feet without help. There is no immediate sign in the footage that he was badly hurt. Many online users have called it a miracle, while others described it as sheer luck.

Thus, How Did He Survive?

It’s hard to say based on the video, and there has been no statement made about his condition by any medical or law enforcement source. Experts in road safety have repeatedly noted that the landing technique, landing area, and protective equipment may affect the outcome of such crashes. It is not clear whether he had on a helmet. Whatever one might assume now, only medical examination will show his current state.

The Message of This Video

If he survived without injuries, then it is a lesson on how fast speed and lack of control can become deadly for him. Wearing helmet and controlling speed is the key to safety for anyone on any road. Not all riders who fall off their bikes are able to get back on them.

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