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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

A speeding motorcyclist crashed into a roadside structure on Rajasthan's Reengus-Khatu Shyamji road, flew several feet through the air and astonishingly stood up moments after the impact.

Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar - Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive? (Image Credit: @contentkikamii/X)
Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar - Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive? (Image Credit: @contentkikamii/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 09:13 IST

A motorcyclist on the Reengus to Khatu Shyamji road in Rajasthan’s Sikar district slammed into a roadside board and concrete structure, flew several feet through the air and landed hard on the tarmac. Seconds later, he stood up on his own. CCTV footage of the crash is now circulating widely online, and viewers are asking one question: how did he survive?

A Ride That Went Wrong in Seconds

The footage shows a speeding motorcycle on the road connecting Reengus with the Khatu Shyamji temple town. Then something goes wrong. The rider loses control of the bike. It veers off its line and heads straight for a board and concrete structure at the edge of the road.

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The Impact That Shocked Viewers

The collision is violent. The motorcycle hits the structure at speed, and the force throws the rider into the air. He travels several feet before coming down on the road. Many viewers say they expected the worst when they watched the moment of impact.

The Moment Nobody Expected

What follows is what has made the clip go viral. After a few seconds on the ground, the man gets to his feet without help. There is no immediate sign in the footage that he was badly hurt. Many online users have called it a miracle, while others described it as sheer luck.

Thus, How Did He Survive?

It’s hard to say based on the video, and there has been no statement made about his condition by any medical or law enforcement source. Experts in road safety have repeatedly noted that the landing technique, landing area, and protective equipment may affect the outcome of such crashes. It is not clear whether he had on a helmet. Whatever one might assume now, only medical examination will show his current state.

The Message of This Video

If he survived without injuries, then it is a lesson on how fast speed and lack of control can become deadly for him. Wearing helmet and controlling speed is the key to safety for anyone on any road. Not all riders who fall off their bikes are able to get back on them.

Also Read: Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision in Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

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Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?
Tags: bike accidenthome-hero-pos-6Khatu Shyamji roadrajasthanRajasthan bike accidentviral bike crash video

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Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

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Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

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Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?
Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?
Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?
Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?
Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

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