Watch Video: BJP MLA Slaps Government Official Three Times In Mahoba, Employee Found Diverting Agricultural Stock; MLA Says ‘You Have Met Akhilesh Yadav…’

BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput slapped a government seed store official three times in Mahoba after around 100 sacks of chickpea seeds were found loaded onto a pickup, triggering allegations that seeds meant for free distribution to farmers were being diverted for sale. The confrontation at Charkhari, around 20 km from the district headquarters, was captured in a 2-minute-37-second video in which the MLA is seen grabbing the official by his collar and demanding to know who had authorised the movement of the seeds. The seized stock is estimated to be worth Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Brijbhushan Rajput threatens shoe-garland procession over seeds

In the video, Rajput accuses the officials of hurting farmers and questions why the sacks were being taken away. Addressing store in-charge Sonu Yadav, he says, “You have met Akhilesh Yadav. Why do you want to sacrifice poor people? Whom were you sending the seeds to? Why don’t you say?”

He then threatens to have those involved paraded in a lehenga and chunri with a garland of shoes, saying, “They will not listen otherwise.” During the confrontation, he also tells Yadav, “You have divine powers; you know everything,” before grabbing him by the collar.

The MLA can also be heard complaining about the officials’ handling of the matter: “We have become troubled because of you people. All the farmers are troubled because of this act of yours.”

“तुम अखिलेश यादव से मिले हो..कहते ही विधायक जी ने थप्पड़ जड़ दिए” महोबा में BJP विधायक ब्रज भूषण राजपूत ने एक सरकारी कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिए. दावा है कि सरकारी कर्मचारी किसानों को बटने के लिए आए बीज की कालाबाजारी कर रहा था. सूचना पर विधायक जी पहुंच गए और कर्मचारी सोनू यादव को कूट दिया. — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) October 22, 2026

Brijbhushan Rajput says officials denied ordering seed transfer

As per reports, Rajput said the matter came to his attention after divisional president Pushpendra Yadav spotted a pickup being loaded at the Agriculture Department’s seed warehouse. According to the MLA, the warehouse was closed, yet chickpea seed sacks were being loaded for removal without permission.

He claimed Yadav told the team that the seeds were being taken to another warehouse. However, Rajput said the centre in-charge in Kulpahar denied this explanation when contacted. The district agriculture officer also reportedly said he had not issued an order to move the sacks.

In the video, Rajput calls the explanation fabricated and questions the Deputy Agriculture Director, telling the officer, “You people have no idea about anything. You neither asked us nor gave any order.” He further complains that officials had neither sought their input nor issued instructions.

Brijbhushan Rajput alleges more people may be involved

Reportedly, the Charkhari MLA accused Sonu Yadav of involvement in the suspected black marketing and said a peon and the pickup driver had also been caught. He argued that a diversion of this scale could not have been carried out by one person alone and suggested that more people might be involved.

“The accused will now face a case and be sent to jail. They will lose their jobs,” Rajput said. He also issued a warning to those he believes may be involved: “I warn them that if they do not mend their ways, they will also be beaten with sticks.”

Police seize pickup and sacks after complaint

Reports say that the incident prompted the Agriculture Department and police to reach the spot. Acting District Agriculture Officer BC Vishwakarma arrived with police personnel on the instructions of the Deputy Agriculture Director. The pickup and the sacks of chickpea seeds were seized, and three people, including the warehouse in-charge, were detained.

Charkhari Kotwali in-charge Rahul Mishra said a case had been registered on a complaint against Sonu Yadav and Radheshyam Sahu, a Class IV employee. The allegations of black marketing remain allegations and are subject to investigation.

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