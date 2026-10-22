Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

A piece of a blade was allegedly found stuck to a piece of kaju barfi bought from a well-known sweet shop in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, prompting a complaint and a food department investigation. The customer has demanded strict action, while officials say the truth will emerge only after the facts are verified. The incident came to light after Vasु Sachdeva, a resident of Shakti Khand-1, claimed that he found the metal object while checking a box of sweets he had purchased and sent to his sister’s home. A video of the alleged discovery has surfaced online, but its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

Blade Piece Allegedly Found in Kaju Barfi Box

According to Sachdeva, he purchased sweets from a reputed shop near his home and sent a one-kilogram box to his sister’s house. While taking out the kaju barfi, he allegedly noticed half a blade attached to a piece of the sweet. The discovery raised concerns about food safety and the possibility of someone accidentally swallowing the sharp object.

Customer Claims Shop Staff Removed the Blade

Sachdeva said he returned to the shop with the sweet box and confronted the staff over the alleged discovery. He claimed that an employee removed the blade piece before he spoke to the shop manager.

The customer also alleged that the shop owner apologised and suggested that the object might have been left in the sweet accidentally.

Customer Demands Strict Action Over Food Safety

Sachdeva has demanded strict action in the matter, arguing that swallowing a blade fragment could have caused serious injuries. The incident has raised questions about food handling and quality control, although the allegations have not yet been independently verified.

Food Department Begins Probe as Police Await Written Complaint

The food department has initiated an investigation based on the viral video. Officials said the facts would be established only after the inquiry is completed. Indirapuram police said further action would be taken if a written complaint was received. For now, authorities are examining the video and other details related to the incident.

The investigation is expected to establish how the alleged blade fragment came to be found in the sweet and whether any action is warranted against the shop.