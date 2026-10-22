LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

A Ghaziabad customer claims he found half a blade stuck to kaju barfi bought from an Indirapuram sweet shop. A viral video has prompted a food department probe, while police await a written complaint.

Blade piece found stuck to kaju barfi in Ghaziabad (Photo: X)
Blade piece found stuck to kaju barfi in Ghaziabad (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:00 IST

A piece of a blade was allegedly found stuck to a piece of kaju barfi bought from a well-known sweet shop in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, prompting a complaint and a food department investigation. The customer has demanded strict action, while officials say the truth will emerge only after the facts are verified. The incident came to light after Vasु Sachdeva, a resident of Shakti Khand-1, claimed that he found the metal object while checking a box of sweets he had purchased and sent to his sister’s home. A video of the alleged discovery has surfaced online, but its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

Blade Piece Allegedly Found in Kaju Barfi Box

According to Sachdeva, he purchased sweets from a reputed shop near his home and sent a one-kilogram box to his sister’s house. While taking out the kaju barfi, he allegedly noticed half a blade attached to a piece of the sweet. The discovery raised concerns about food safety and the possibility of someone accidentally swallowing the sharp object.

You Might Be Interested In

Customer Claims Shop Staff Removed the Blade

Sachdeva said he returned to the shop with the sweet box and confronted the staff over the alleged discovery. He claimed that an employee removed the blade piece before he spoke to the shop manager.

The customer also alleged that the shop owner apologised and suggested that the object might have been left in the sweet accidentally.

Customer Demands Strict Action Over Food Safety

Sachdeva has demanded strict action in the matter, arguing that swallowing a blade fragment could have caused serious injuries. The incident has raised questions about food handling and quality control, although the allegations have not yet been independently verified.

Food Department Begins Probe as Police Await Written Complaint

The food department has initiated an investigation based on the viral video. Officials said the facts would be established only after the inquiry is completed. Indirapuram police said further action would be taken if a written complaint was received. For now, authorities are examining the video and other details related to the incident.

The investigation is expected to establish how the alleged blade fragment came to be found in the sweet and whether any action is warranted against the shop.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Blade in Kaju Barfifood safetyGhaziabad newsGhaziabad viral newsIndirapuramKaju BarfiSweet Shop Controversyviral video

RELATED News

Stray Dog Bite Was Suspected, the Cow Later Died, and 450 People Who Consumed Charanamrit During Durga Puja Were Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines in Gorakhpur

High-Speed Scorpio Collides With Bike on New Madhubani Four-Lane, Incense-Stick Businessman Dies on the Spot in Muzaffarpur

Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

LATEST NEWS

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Tibet in China: What We Know About the 7.0 Magnitude Tremor

Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

BES vs CRY, UEFA Europa League: Check Besiktas vs Crystal Palace All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa Thrash Australia in Gqeberha as Proteas Stay in Hunt For Final | Check Full Updated Standings

WATCH VIDEO: Travis Head in Disbelief as Wiaan Mulder Strikes Gold to Dismiss Aussie Batter in SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS