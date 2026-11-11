LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

According to Northeast Frontier Railway officials, the train was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train, but the locomotive pilot could not control its speed.

Train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam (Source:Screengrab)
Train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-11 15:09 IST

A dramatic video from inside a locomotive has emerged following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. The 45-second footage captures the tense moments inside the driver’s cabin as the train approaches a critical situation before going off the tracks. The recording has raised fresh questions about railway safety, with the locomotive pilot reportedly struggling to control the train’s speed. Railway authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

What Happened Before the Train Derailment?

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train. However, the locomotive pilot allegedly failed to control the train’s speed, resulting in the derailment. The railway authorities are examining the sequence of events to establish exactly what went wrong.

You Might Be Interested In

Driver’s Cabin Video Captures Moments of Panic

The 45-second video from inside the locomotive has brought attention to the moments leading up to the accident. In the footage, a man can be heard repeatedly saying, “BP pressure kam nahi ho raha,” indicating that the Brake Pipe (BP) pressure was not reducing. As the situation becomes increasingly tense, another statement is heard: “Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai,” meaning that nothing is working. Moments later, the train appears to hit an obstruction, and a glass bottle placed on the cabin countertop falls to the floor. The footage has raised questions about the train’s braking system and the circumstances faced by the locomotive pilot before the derailment.

Passengers Shifted to Another Train

Following the incident, railway authorities arranged an alternate train to transport passengers to their respective destinations.

Railway Authorities Investigating

The railway administration is working to determine the exact cause of the derailment. The cabin footage is likely to draw further attention as investigators examine the train’s speed, braking system and operational circumstances before the accident. Further details regarding the investigation and the extent of damage are awaited.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam
Tags: Assam railway accidentAssam train derailmentBP pressure not reducingDigaru railway stationemergency brake issueKolkata-Sairang Expressnothing is working train videotrain derailment videotrain driver cabin video

RELATED News

Terrorists Target CRPF In J&K’s Kulgam, 3 Security Personnel Injured, Shifted To GMC Anantnag

3-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten, Ears Twisted For Wetting Pants At Kerala Anganwadi; Parents Allege Trauma- How Was The Incident Exposed?

After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station

Karnataka High Court Quashes Dowry Harassment Case Against Politician As Wife’s Nine Marriages Come Under Spotlight

Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Scarlet Witch Is Back, But Is She On The Avengers’ Side? VisionQuest Finale Hints At Doctor Doom’s Plan

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 of Flagship BluBay Project in Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore in Revenue

Russian Fintech A7 Announces Plans to Expand Cross-Border Payment Options for India at Mumbai Summit

Caught On CCTV: Elderly Woman In Wheelchair Sits Outside Home, Dog Alerts Her By Barking; She Rushes Inside, What Happens Next Stuns Everyone

Dhanteras-Diwali 2026: Retail Discounts and Real Estate Offers Aim to Turn Festive Sentiment Into Sales

This Bhai Dooj Celebrate the Bond of Siblings with Gifts That Keep Giving

Stolen Medals, Antics of Former Olympian MM Sommaiya Recovered By Police, Two Arrested

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Burari With Face Smashed By Stone, CCTV Shows Her Last Moments With Two Strangers

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam
WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

QUICK LINKS