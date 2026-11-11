WATCH VIDEO: ‘Brake Pressure Not Dropping, Nothing Is Working’: Train Driver Struggles To Control Speed As Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

A dramatic video from inside a locomotive has emerged following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday, November 11. The 45-second footage captures the tense moments inside the driver’s cabin as the train approaches a critical situation before going off the tracks. The recording has raised fresh questions about railway safety, with the locomotive pilot reportedly struggling to control the train’s speed. Railway authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

What Happened Before the Train Derailment?

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train. However, the locomotive pilot allegedly failed to control the train’s speed, resulting in the derailment. The railway authorities are examining the sequence of events to establish exactly what went wrong.

A video from just before the train accident in Assam has gone viral; the loco pilot is seen making every possible attempt to control the engine, but nothing inside the engine was functioning. The ‘reel’ minister of the ‘double-engine’ government should watch this video. https://t.co/m8MA5eB0Oh — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) November 11, 2026

Driver’s Cabin Video Captures Moments of Panic

The 45-second video from inside the locomotive has brought attention to the moments leading up to the accident. In the footage, a man can be heard repeatedly saying, “BP pressure kam nahi ho raha,” indicating that the Brake Pipe (BP) pressure was not reducing. As the situation becomes increasingly tense, another statement is heard: “Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai,” meaning that nothing is working. Moments later, the train appears to hit an obstruction, and a glass bottle placed on the cabin countertop falls to the floor. The footage has raised questions about the train’s braking system and the circumstances faced by the locomotive pilot before the derailment.

Passengers Shifted to Another Train

Following the incident, railway authorities arranged an alternate train to transport passengers to their respective destinations.

Railway Authorities Investigating

The railway administration is working to determine the exact cause of the derailment. The cabin footage is likely to draw further attention as investigators examine the train’s speed, braking system and operational circumstances before the accident. Further details regarding the investigation and the extent of damage are awaited.

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