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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand

Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand

Bailey bridge collapses in Uttarakhand’s Munsiyari as a truck carrying a Poclain machine plunges into a river, raising concerns over border connectivity.

Uttarakhand Bailey Bridge Collapses, Truck With Machine Falls Into River (Image: X)
Uttarakhand Bailey Bridge Collapses, Truck With Machine Falls Into River (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 12:55 IST

The Bailey bridge located close to Dhapa Mod at Munsiyari in Uttarakhand collapsed when a truck transporting a Poclain machine passed over it. A video capturing the incident is said to be doing rounds on social media, creating doubts about the safety of such bridges located in remote border regions. This road holds strategic significance for Army and ITBP staff and links nearly 7,000 people living there.

Uttarakhand bridge collapse raises concerns over border connectivity

The bridge is located in Pithoragarh district, in a region where road links are vital for residents and security personnel travelling towards the India-China border. The cause of the collapse and details of any casualties in the incident described in the supplied account remain unconfirmed.

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Uttarakhand witnessed a similar Bailey bridge collapse in 2020

A closely matching incident was reported on June 22, 2020, on the Munsiyari-Milam road. A Bailey bridge at Dhapa Senar Gad collapsed while a truck carrying a heavy construction machine was crossing it. Two people, the truck driver and machine operator, were injured. Officials said the bridge was around 40 feet long and had a load capacity of 18 tonnes, while the truck and machine together weighed 26 tonnes. Around 15 border villages were cut off. 

Uttarakhand border villages regained access after bridge repairs

Following the 2020 collapse, the Border Roads Organisation built an alternative bridge within five days, restoring connectivity for 15 high-altitude villages and making travel easier for security personnel. The incident had disrupted a route used to transport supplies to Army and ITBP posts near the border.

Uttarakhand bridge safety remains a key concern

The latest circulating footage has renewed attention on the risks posed when heavy vehicles cross bridges in remote mountain areas. However, the available information does not establish whether the video shows a new incident or the previously reported 2020 collapse. The date of the footage, the cause of the collapse and any casualties would need confirmation before the incident can be reported as a fresh development.

Also Read: Watch Video: BJP MLA Slaps Government Official Three Times In Mahoba, Employee Found Diverting Agricultural Stock; MLA Says ‘You Have Met Akhilesh Yadav…’    

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Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand
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Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand

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Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand
Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand
Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand
Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand
Watch Video: Bridge Collapses As Truck Passes Over Bridge With Machine Loaded On, Clip Shows Vehicle Falling In Uttrakhand

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