At least eight people were killed and around 20 injured after a passenger bus travelling from Haridwar to Badrinath plunged nearly 100 metres into a stream from a bridge near Gular market on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning. The bus was carrying around 30-35 passengers when the driver reportedly lost control, sending the vehicle crashing into a stream below. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the fall. Rescue teams evacuated the injured and shifted them to nearby hospitals in ambulances, while a major search and rescue operation continued at the accident site.

Rescue teams rush to Uttarakhand accident site

According to reports, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stationed at Byasi and Dhalwala, reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. Tehri Police, Fire Service personnel and ambulance teams also joined the rescue operation.

Police forces from Muni Ki Reti police station and nearby outposts were deployed to assist with the evacuation. The Circle Officer of Narendranagar and the Station House Officer also reached the site. Given the seriousness of the accident, additional SDRF teams were sent on the instructions of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Uttarakhand bus accident: Injured passengers shifted to hospitals

Reports say that around 20 injured passengers have been rescued and taken to hospitals. Rescue personnel were continuing efforts to evacuate anyone who might still be trapped in the damaged vehicle or around the stream.

The exact casualty figures and condition of all passengers were still being assessed as the operation continued. The bus reportedly fell into a rivulet, locally known as a gadera, after losing control near Gular on the highway.

Previous major bus accidents in Uttarakhand

The mountainous roads of Uttarakhand have witnessed several serious bus accidents in the past, with vehicles plunging into deep gorges and rivers. Such incidents often require large-scale rescue operations involving police, SDRF personnel and emergency services because of the difficult terrain.

The rescue operation in the latest Uttarakhand accident remained underway, with authorities working to establish the complete status of the passengers.

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