Watch Video: Car Flipped Over to Extract 8-Foot Python Hiding Under Bonnet in Bhopal, Snake Catchers Struggle to Free It—How Was the Rescue Completed?

An ordinary day turned into a frightening experience for residents when an eight-foot-long python was found hiding inside a parked car in Bhopal’s Suraj Nagar area. The massive reptile had made its way into the vehicle’s bonnet, leaving locals shocked and triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

The unusual discovery quickly attracted a crowd. Residents immediately alerted the forest department and professional snake rescuers. What followed was a careful rescue operation as the team tried to remove the python without hurting it or damaging the vehicle unnecessarily.

Interestingly, Bhopal was not the only place to witness such an incident. A similar case was reported from Parshuram Nagar in Haryana’s Ambala, where an eight-foot-long python entered a roadside parked car late on Sunday night. However, rescuing the reptile there proved to be a much bigger challenge.

8-Foot Python Found Hiding Inside Car Bonnet in Bhopal

The incident in Bhopal’s Suraj Nagar caught residents by surprise when they spotted a massive python inside the bonnet of a parked car. The reptile had taken shelter in the vehicle’s engine compartment, an unexpected hiding place that soon became the centre of attention. Understanding the possible danger, locals contacted the forest department and snake rescuers. The team reached the spot and began working to safely extract the reptile.

The rescue was not easy. The python was hidden inside the engine bay, making it difficult to reach. The team had to carefully dismantle parts of the engine compartment to get the snake out.

After sustained efforts, the rescuers finally managed to pull out the eight-foot-long python safely. It was then taken away from the residential area and released into its natural forest habitat. The operation brought relief to residents, who had gathered to watch the unusual rescue.

Python Slips Into Parked Car in Ambala, Rescue Takes Three Hours

A similar incident created panic in Haryana’s Ambala on Sunday midnight. An eight-foot-long python suddenly appeared in Parshuram Nagar, shocking locals who were out on the streets after a relaxed Sunday. As people noticed the reptile, a commotion broke out. The python then slithered into the bonnet of a vehicle parked along the roadside.

The forest department was informed, and a team soon arrived at the location. However, officials realised that the snake was stuck deep inside the car’s engine compartment. It could not be pulled out without risking injuries to the animal. The rescue operation continued for nearly three hours.

Mechanic Called to Remove Python Trapped in Car Engine

With the python firmly stuck inside the engine, forest officials called a mechanic for help. He removed the vehicle’s battery and opened some engine parts to create enough space for the reptile to be rescued. Bharat, a member of the Wildlife Department, explained why the operation was challenging.

“Pythons are not found in Ambala. It is possible that the python came in the car which arrived at Ambala from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

He also highlighted the difficulty of handling the reptile because of its size.

“However, the forest department team ensured the operation was conducted with utmost caution and it worked,” Bharat said. Officials said their main priority was to ensure that the python remained unharmed throughout the operation.

Where Will the Rescued Python Be Released?

According to the forest official, the python is a protected animal under the Wildlife Act. It will be released into the wild after being examined by veterinarians. Pythons are non-venomous constrictor snakes. They are generally found in tropical and subtropical regions of the Eastern Hemisphere.

The two incidents highlight how wild animals can sometimes find their way into residential areas and vehicles. They also underline the importance of informing trained rescuers instead of trying to handle such reptiles without professional help.