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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising questions about how the car entered the river and the safety of the occupants.

The driver climbed onto the vehicle’s roof after the car got stuck in the water and was reportedly seen behaving casually.
The driver climbed onto the vehicle’s roof after the car got stuck in the water and was reportedly seen behaving casually.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:05 IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Yamkeshwar in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, where a Haryana-registered car carrying an entire family plunged into a river. The incident took a surprising turn when the driver climbed onto the roof of the vehicle after it became stuck in the river and was reportedly seen behaving casually. A video of the incident has drawn attention on social media, raising questions about the circumstances that led to the vehicle entering the water.

Car Plunges Into River With Family Inside

In a viral video, the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, entered the river while the entire family was still inside. The incident occurred in the Yamkeshwar area of Pauri district, Uttarakhand. The circumstances under which the vehicle entered the river remain unclear. Details about the family members, including their number and whether anyone sustained injuries, have not been confirmed in the available information.

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Driver Climbs Onto Car Roof After Vehicle Gets Stuck

In a surprising development, the driver climbed onto the roof of the car after the vehicle became stuck in the river. The driver was reportedly seen behaving casually despite the potentially dangerous situation. The incident has attracted attention because the vehicle had entered the river with the family inside, creating a potentially life-threatening situation. However, further details about what happened immediately before and after the incident are awaited

Video Raises Questions About Incident

A video showing the incident has circulated on social media, bringing the episode into the spotlight. The footage has prompted questions about how the car ended up in the river and whether the occupants were able to get out safely. Further information regarding the family’s condition, the reason behind the incident and any action taken by local authorities is awaited.

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Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck
Tags: car plunges into rivercar stuck in riverdriver climbs onto car rooffamily trapped in riverHaryana-registered carhome-hero-pos-10Pauri Garhwal newsshocking road incidentUttarakhand newsviral video UttarakhandYamkeshwar viral video

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Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

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Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

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Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck
Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck
Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck
Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck
Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

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