Watch Video: Caught Drinking at Busy Crossing, Aligarh’s Old Auto Driver Loses His Cool and Threatens Traffic Cop With Heavy Stone

An elderly auto-rickshaw driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh allegedly threatened a traffic police officer with a heavy stone after being stopped from drinking alcohol at a busy intersection. The unusual confrontation at the Gandhi Park old bus stand crossing has drawn attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The old driver was allegedly seen enjoying liquor and snacks inside his parked auto-rickshaw in the middle of the busy crossing. However, when a traffic police sub-inspector approached him and intervened, the situation quickly escalated.

Aligarh Auto Driver Sets Up Drinking Session at Busy Crossing

According to reports, the elderly driver parked his auto-rickshaw near the Gandhi Park old bus stand crossing and arranged liquor and chakna (snacks) inside the vehicle. The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight, despite the movement of commuters and other vehicles through the busy area. The driver’s alleged actions soon attracted attention, with the episode later gaining traction on social media.

अलीगढ़ : ई दादा अपने ऑटो चालक है, गांधी पार्क चौराहे पर अपनी ऑटो में दिनदहाड़े दारू-चखना लेकर बैठ गए। वहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिस दरोगा ने इनको खुलेआम दारु पीते हुए रोका, जिसके बाद दादा झल्ला गए और दरोगा को ही अपशब्द बोलने लगे, ज्यादा विवाद बढ़ा तो बड़ा सा पत्थर मारने के लिए उठा लिए। गांधी पार्क पुराने बस स्टैंड चौराहे की घटना। — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 19, 2026

Traffic Police Officer’s Intervention Sparks Heated Argument

The situation took a turn when a traffic police sub-inspector on duty noticed the driver allegedly consuming alcohol in a public place. The officer approached the auto-rickshaw and reportedly asked him to stop. Instead of following the instructions, the driver became angry and began shouting at the policeman.

The argument quickly intensified as the driver allegedly hurled verbal abuse at the officer. Meanwhile, people gathered around the spot to watch the confrontation unfold.

Driver Picks Up Heavy Stone and Threatens Policeman

In the reported case, matters became even more serious as the driver picked up a rock from the roadside and threatened to strike the traffic police officer. This aggressive gesture stunned observers of the event, which started as a discussion over drinking and turned into a direct confrontation between the driver and the traffic police officer. The video of the case has made rounds on social media, highlighting the difficulties that traffic police officers face during enforcement activities in public spaces.

Viral Incident Raises Questions Over Public Safety

The case has raised some questions about the behaviour of members of the public, safety on the road and the need to follow the instructions of the traffic police officers. Drinking alcohol in public may also have some legal repercussions under certain conditions. Based on the provided information, the authorities in the locality are investigating the matter after calls for action against the driver were registered. There is no official confirmation of any actions or steps against the driver, including his/her name or arrest.