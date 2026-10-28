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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

A viral video from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district shows a crowd beating five women amid child theft suspicions. Police deny the claim, saying an argument over money triggered the incident.

Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them
Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 16:17 IST

A video from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district shows a crowd attacking five women in a village. Villagers say they suspected child theft, but police say the women were asking for money door to door.

A Rumour That Travels Faster Than Facts

Few suspicions spread through an Indian village as fast as the fear of child lifters. In Nandori, a village in Durg district, that fear is said to have turned into violence.

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According to villagers, five women arrived in the village in an auto. They had reportedly visited before. This time, they say, children began to shout, and that was enough to raise alarm. The women were caught, and a crowd gathered.

What The Video Shows

A video of the incident is now viral on social media. In it, people in the crowd are seen pulling the women’s hair, hitting them with kicks and punches, and beating them with sticks.

Villagers claim two people who had come with the women ran away from the spot. This has not been confirmed by police.


Two Versions Of The Story

The villagers’ account is simple: they suspected the women of child theft and acted on it.

Police tell a different story. Purani Bhilai police station in charge Vijay Yadav has denied that this was a child theft case. According to him, the women were entering homes and asking for money, and this led to an argument with the villagers. The case falls under the Bhilai 3 police station area.

The Sarpanch’s Complaint

Police say the village sarpanch had complained that some women were going into homes and demanding money. After that, the women were caught and handed over to the police. The in charge said clearly that the matter was not about child theft.

Women Taken To The Police Station

Police have brought the women to the station and have also called those who complained. Their addresses and identity are being verified.

Local people say the women kept giving different places as their home. Police say all five are from the Jevra Sirsa area of Durg, and that they are checking this.

What Police Say Will Follow

Police have said legal action will follow on the basis of the complaint. Preventive action could also be taken against the women. Nothing in the information shared so far says whether any action is planned against those who beat them.

What Happens Next

The video has turned an argument over money, or a rumour of child theft, into a case about mob violence. Police will have to settle who the women are, why they were in the village and, importantly, who in the crowd attacked them. Whether the people seen in the video are identified and booked will be watched closely. It will also show whether the rumour that sparked the attack had any basis at all.

Also Read: DA Hike Announcement: Centre Approves 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance, Allocates ₹10,016 Crore – Who Will Benefit and How Much?

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Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

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Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

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Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them
Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them
Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them
Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them
Watch Video: Child-Kidnapping Rumours Spread, Mob Brutally Beats 5 Women With Sticks, Kicks and Slippers in Durg, Police Rescue Them

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