Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta was caught with her trouser legs rolled up and slipper-less in the middle of a cleanliness drive at Munak Canal post Chhath Puja celebrations. Actor Jackie Shroff was spotted with his cleaning tools joining the drive, along with actress Esha Gupta and singers Stebin Ben and Bismil.







The videos from the drive on Thursday, November 19, showed Rekha Gupta entering the area of the canal without footwear and collecting garbage. While there were many moments during the cleaning drive, her move to actually participate in the cleaning drive by herself became the most eye-catching one from the event. The event took place at Munak Nehar Ghat in Shalimar Bagh, North Delhi. It was an effort to organize the post-Chhath Puja cleanliness drive.

Jackie Shroff Also Joins CM Rekha Gupta In Cleanliness Drive

Jackie Shroff was one of the major faces seen at the campaign. The actor could be seen participating in the activity of cleaning and urging people to take responsibility for safeguarding rivers and water sources.

Shroff mentioned that it was everybody’s responsibility to keep the rivers clean and also requested people to refrain from dumping waste in water sources that they respect. He also emphasized that mere discussion of cleanliness would not serve any purpose and people must act. Esha Gupta made an appeal to people especially the younger generation to give some thought before littering. The singers Stebin Ben and Bismil too joined the campaign by urging people to make cleanliness a regular practice.

What Did Rekha Gupta Say About The Munak Canal Cleaning Drive?

During the campaign, Rekha Gupta spoke about the importance of this initiative in terms of its significance beyond cleaning one particular stretch of the Munak Canal. In her words, it was about Delhi being clean and green as well as the cleanliness of the Yamuna River. The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of celebrating all the festivals and traditions with enthusiasm and at the same time making sure that places of celebration are left clean afterwards.

The participants of the campaign were encouraged to help keep the capital clean instead of letting the authorities do it only. The event was organized by the Bhamla Foundation and the Modern Public School. As per reports, the Delhi government constructed an 11-km long Chhath Ghat along the dry canal of the Munak Canal this year.

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