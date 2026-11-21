Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath broke down while bidding a final farewell to his 91-year-old mother, Savitri Devi, on Saturday morning. Overcome with grief, CM Yogi Adityanath offered flowers to her mortal remains and shouldered her bier as her final journey from Uttarakhand began for Haridwar at 8 am. Her last rites are scheduled to take place at Chandi Ghat between 10 am and 11 am, with several Uttar Pradesh ministers expected to attend.

Reports say that after the funeral, CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to return to Lucknow to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in the evening.





CM Yogi Adityanath spends entire night beside mother’s mortal remains

According to reports, Savitri Devi passed away at her home on Friday at 10.45 am. CM Yogi Adityanath reached Uttarakhand later that evening and stood silently beside her mortal remains for some time.

He also spoke to family members and caregivers, asking about his mother’s final moments and who was present when she took her last breath. The Chief Minister remained beside her body throughout the night and did not eat or drink.

CM Yogi Adityanath recalls missing father’s funeral during Covid

As per reports, CM Yogi Adityanath could not attend his father Anand Singh Bisht’s funeral on April 20, 2020, as he was handling administrative responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing his grief at the time, he had said he deeply wished to see his father one last time during his final moments. Anand Singh Bisht’s last rites were performed in Haridwar.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s last family visit to ancestral village

Reportedly, In May 2026, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Uttarakhand on a two-day trip. He attended the consecration ceremony of the Vishnu Panchdev Temple and a Mahayagya in Panchur village.

During the visit, he also went to his ancestral home, sought his mother Savitri Devi’s blessings, spent time with family members and met local residents. He also paid floral tributes to a statue of his father, Anand Singh Bisht.

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