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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

A snake rescuer, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, died after a cobra bit him multiple times while filming a social media video in Puri, Odisha.

Identified as Tapan Kumar Pradhan, died after a cobra bit him multiple times while filming a social media video. (Source:Screengrab)
Identified as Tapan Kumar Pradhan, died after a cobra bit him multiple times while filming a social media video. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:27 IST

A man who was known for rescuing snakes lost his life after being bitten by a venomous cobra while filming a social media video in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when Tapan Kumar Pradhan was recording a video with the snake at a village club building. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. The incident has once again raised concerns about the risks of handling venomous snakes for social media content.

Cobra Bites Man Multiple Times During Video Shoot

According to reports, Tapan Kumar Pradhan, a resident of Kanthapur village under Puri Sadar police station limits, was making a social media video with a cobra on the veranda of a village club building on Friday afternoon. During the filming, the snake bit him multiple times, striking his finger, elbow, and upper arm. Following the bites, his condition began to deteriorate rapidly. The incident left those present at the scene alarmed, prompting his family members to arrange immediate medical assistance.

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Doctors Declare Him Dead at Hospital

Following the snakebite, Tapan was initially taken to a private hospital for treatment. He was subsequently shifted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital for further medical care. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination to establish further details surrounding his death. Meanwhile, Puri Sadar Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

Known for Snake Rescue Operations

Tapan was reportedly well known in the Puri Sadar and Brahmagiri areas for catching snakes and carrying out rescue operations. He also regularly shared videos related to snake rescues on social media. Despite his experience handling snakes, the encounter with the cobra during the video shoot proved fatal. The incident has left the local community grieving his sudden death.

Incident Highlights Dangers of Handling Venomous Snakes

The tragedy serves as a reminder of the serious risks associated with handling venomous snakes, particularly while creating content for social media platforms. Experts advise that snake rescue operations should only be undertaken by trained individuals using appropriate protective equipment and safety measures. A cobra bite can be life-threatening and requires immediate emergency medical attention. The police investigation is underway, and further information is expected following the post-mortem examination.
Also Read: Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

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Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies
Tags: cobra attack in Odishacobra bite during video shootOdisha newsOdisha snake rescuer deathPuri cobra bitePuri newssnake rescuer diessnakebite deathsocial media reel accidentTapan Kumar Pradhan

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Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

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Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

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Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies
Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies
Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies
Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies
Watch Video: Cobra Bites Snake Rescuer On Finger, Elbow and Arm During Filming Social Media Reels In Odisha; Dies

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