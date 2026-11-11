Watch Video: Cop Slaps Youth, Hurles Abuses And Threatens Him; Young Man Fights Back ‘I Buy Cops Like You In 50 Rs’ – What Happened Next?

An argument between a Dial 112 police constable and a young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh turned physical after both exchanged abuses during a late-night confrontation in Barauli village on November 9. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on X, Facebook and Instagram, shows Constable Shubham slapping the youth in front of a crowd that included several women. The incident took place after a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) team reached the village following an emergency call about a physical fight between two local groups. Following public outrage, Aligarh SSP ordered the constable to be removed from field duty and sent to the police lines.

Viral video shows police constable slapping youth in Uttar Pradesh village

The footage, recorded by a bystander on a mobile phone in low-light conditions, shows the young man dressed in black standing near a motorcycle and arguing aggressively with the uniformed constable. Instead of resolving the original dispute, the confrontation escalated between the police personnel and the youth.

Both are heard using abusive language. According to local reports and the video’s audio, Constable Shubham also abuses and threatens the young man. During the argument, the youth tells the officer, “I can buy cops like you for just Rs 50 each on the road.”

Immediately after the remark, Shubham slaps him across the face, triggering a scuffle. Several women present at the spot step in to protect the young man and pull him away from the officer. The video has drawn criticism over the constable’s behaviour and the use of physical force in front of villagers.

Aligarh police take action against constable after Uttar Pradesh video backlash

On November 10, senior police officials took action against Shubham on the orders of the Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The constable, who was deployed on PRV 112 duty, was removed from active field duty and sent to the police lines (line hazir). A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into his alleged use of abusive language and physical misconduct.

The Aligarh Police confirmed the action through their official X handle, stating, “Police Station Chharra: On November 9, 2026, a video came to our notice through social media in which a police constable, Shubham, was seen using indecent language with members of the public. Taking immediate cognizance of the video, the Senior Superintendent of Police ordered that the constable be sent to the police lines.”

Inquiry to decide further action in Uttar Pradesh police case

The Circle Officer (CO) of Chharra also issued a video statement, confirming that the constable had been sent to the police lines with immediate effect because of his indecent behaviour towards the public. The officer said further strict action would be decided based on the departmental inquiry’s findings.

The incident has triggered criticism of police high-handedness, particularly because the confrontation involved abusive language and a slap in front of village women. However, some social media users also questioned the youth’s conduct, pointing to his public insult of the police. Others described the transfer to the police lines as a lenient measure rather than suspension.

Police have not disclosed the young man’s identity, whether an FIR has been registered against him for allegedly obstructing or insulting a public servant on duty, or the exact nature of the original dispute between the two groups in Barauli village, Uttar Pradesh.

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