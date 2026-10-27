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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’

Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’

The person who recorded the incident reportedly described the cow’s survival as “nothing less than a miracle.”

A cow being struck by a moving train. (Source:Screengrab)
A cow being struck by a moving train. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 18:16 IST

A cow has miraculously survived a close encounter with a train in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, with a video showing the animal walking away after being struck by a train engine going viral on social media. The video is reportedly from the Paliya-Ataria railway crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri. It shows the cow coming into contact with the moving train, raising concerns about the animal’s safety. However, despite the impact, the cow appears to get back on its feet and walk away from the spot. The person who recorded the incident described the animal’s survival as “nothing less than a miracle”. The footage has since attracted attention online, with viewers expressing astonishment at the unexpected outcome.

Cow Struck by Train Engine, Walks Away

In the circulating video, the train engine can be seen striking the cow near the railway crossing. The impact appears alarming, but the animal is later seen walking away from the spot. The footage has left social media users surprised, given the potential danger posed by a collision with a moving train. While the video appears to show the cow surviving the incident, its condition after the collision has not been independently confirmed.

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Video From Lakhimpur Kheri Goes Viral

The clip is said to have been recorded at the Paliya-Ataria railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. It has been widely shared on social media, where users have reacted to the cow’s apparent escape from a potentially fatal accident. The person behind the recording reportedly called the incident a miracle, reflecting the shock of witnessing the animal survive the collision.

Railway Safety Concerns

The incident also highlights the risks animals face near railway tracks and crossings. Animals wandering onto railway lines can be exposed to serious danger, while train operators may have limited time to react when an obstacle suddenly appears. Further details about the circumstances of the collision and the cow’s condition remain unclear. The viral video serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping animals away from active railway tracks.
Also Read: ‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

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Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’
Tags: cow hit by traincow struck by moving traincow survives train collisioncow train accident videocow walks away after train hitLakhimpur Kheri newsnothing less than a miraclePaliya-Ataria railway crossingUttar Pradesh viral videoviral cow video

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Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’

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Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’
Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’
Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’
Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’
Watch Video: Cow Hit by Moving Train, Gets Back on Its Feet And Walks Away; Bystander Calls It a ‘Miracle’

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