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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria

Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria

A video of the incident went viral on social media, and police registered an FIR against seven people.

A police officer was allegedly pushed and manhandled by a crowd at a Durga Puja fair in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. (Source:Screengrab)
A police officer was allegedly pushed and manhandled by a crowd at a Durga Puja fair in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 17:31 IST

A dispute broke out between a police team and a group of people during a Durga Puja fair in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district after officers attempted to stop a DJ being played at high volume beyond the permitted time. The situation reportedly escalated when some people began raising slogans and allegedly pushed and misbehaved with the local police outpost in-charge. A video showing the alleged manhandling has since gone viral on social media. Police have registered an FIR against seven people in connection with the incident.

Police Arrive to Stop DJ at Durga Puja Fair

The incident took place late at night during a Durga Puja fair organised in the Nagar Panchayat Pathardewa area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tarkulwa police station. According to the available information, a DJ was being played at high volume beyond the stipulated time. A police team reached the spot and attempted to stop the music in accordance with the prescribed restrictions. However, the intervention reportedly led to an argument, with some people in the crowd allegedly opposing the police action and raising slogans. The situation soon developed into a confrontation between the crowd and the police personnel present at the fair.

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Outpost In-Charge Allegedly Pushed

During the commotion, outpost in-charge Anit Kumar Rai arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd and bring the situation under control. It is alleged that some people pushed and misbehaved with Rai from behind while the dispute was unfolding. The incident reportedly took place amid the growing tension at the fair. A video of the confrontation later surfaced on social media and went viral. The footage allegedly shows the outpost in-charge being manhandled by members of the crowd, drawing attention to the incident.

FIR Registered Against Seven People

Following the incident, police registered a first information report (FIR) against seven people in connection with the alleged misconduct and obstruction during the police team’s intervention. The matter is now under investigation, and further action will be taken based on the findings. The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by police personnel while enforcing sound restrictions and maintaining law and order during public gatherings and religious celebrations.
Also Read: ‘Papa, Paise Aap Rakh… Main Mom Ke Paas Ja Raha’, Only Son Shoots Himself With Father’s Pistol In Jhansi, Video Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words

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Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria
Tags: crowd clashes with policeDeoria policeDeoria viral videoDJ disputeDurga Puja fairloud DJ musicpolice officer manhandledTarkulwa police stationup news

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Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria

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Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria
Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria
Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria
Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria
Watch Video: Crowd Pushes, Manhandles Police Officer Trying To Stop Loud DJ Music At Durga Puja Fair In UP’s Deoria

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