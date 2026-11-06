Watch Video: Customer Loses His Cool and Repeatedly Smashes Tea Seller With Helmet, But Vendor Loses His Cool and Retaliates With Boiling Tea

A shocking street fight has surfaced from Paltan Bazar, where a heated argument between a tea seller and a customer allegedly turned into a violent physical confrontation. A video of the incident, shared on X, shows both individuals attacking each other in a sudden burst of anger. The incident reportedly began with a verbal disagreement. However, things quickly escalated, leaving people in the area stunned.

Customer Attacks Tea Seller With Motorcycle Helmet

The viral video captures the two individuals arguing near what appears to be a tea stall in a busy marketplace. During the confrontation, the tea seller allegedly throws a cup of hot tea at the customer.

The situation takes a shocking turn moments later. The customer picks up a motorcycle helmet and starts hitting the tea seller repeatedly. The assault appears to continue as the confrontation becomes increasingly violent. People nearby can be seen witnessing the chaos as the argument turns into a physical fight.

मामूली कहासुनी ने देखते ही देखते हिंसक रूप ले लिया। पहले एक व्यक्ति ने गर्म चाय फेंकी, फिर दूसरे ने हेलमेट से उसकी बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी। https://t.co/dN9j0C31F9 — Anjali Kumari (@AnjaliKumari009) November 6, 2026

Tea Seller Retaliates With Boiling Hot Tea

The tea seller also appears to retaliate during the clash. He picks up a saucepan containing boiling hot tea and throws its contents towards the customer. The sudden exchange of attacks has raised concerns about public safety and the dangers of losing control during everyday arguments.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Public Anger

The video has attracted attention on social media, with users expressing concern over how quickly a minor disagreement can turn into a dangerous confrontation. The incident also highlights the risks of taking the law into one’s own hands. Both actions could have serious consequences, including severe injuries and possible legal trouble.

While the exact circumstances behind the argument remain unclear, the footage serves as another reminder of how a moment of uncontrolled anger can put multiple lives at risk.