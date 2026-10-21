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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic

Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic

Shivamogga Dasara 2026 turned tense when elephant Somanna suddenly panicked during the Jamboo Savari. The silver howdah fell and was damaged as people ran for safety. Officials confirmed no casualties.

Dasara elephant Somanna panics in Shivamogga and silver howdah falls (Photo: X)
Dasara elephant Somanna panics in Shivamogga and silver howdah falls (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 20:18 IST

A festive Dasara procession in Karnataka’s Shivamogga turned tense when Somanna, the elephant carrying the silver howdah, suddenly panicked and charged back along the route. The unexpected move triggered chaos as people ran for safety and officials rushed to control the situation.

The incident took place during the Shivamogga Dasara 2026 Jamboo Savari, as the procession was moving towards Freedom Park. The elephant reportedly turned back after crossing the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple and charged towards Vasavi School.

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Silver Howdah Falls as Elephant Turns Back

Somanna’s sudden movement caused the silver howdah, carried on the elephant’s back, to fall and suffer extensive damage. Another elephant reportedly followed Somanna as it turned back, adding to the panic along the procession route.

People rushed away from the elephants to protect themselves. Police personnel also faced a challenge in managing the crowd as the situation grew tense.

The incident disrupted the celebrations and prompted an immediate response from forest officials, veterinary teams and the police.

Forest Officials Sedate Somanna

Forest Department personnel and veterinary officers intervened to bring the elephants under control. Somanna was administered a sedative and was later seen recovering near the Kote Sri Seetharamanjaneya Temple, where the procession had started.

Officials also took steps to guide the elephants back to their original location safely.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhuling Kavalikatti said two elephants had panicked during the procession. He added that the district administration had taken steps to control the situation.

According to him, one elephant had returned safely to its original location, while the others had also been brought under control. He confirmed that there had been no loss of life.

Police Confirm No Casualties

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said Somanna had suddenly turned back during the procession, followed by another elephant.

He confirmed that there were no casualties or loss of life. However, some vehicles parked along the road were damaged during the incident.

Forest officials, veterinary officers and police personnel worked together to control the elephants and prevent further trouble. Their swift response helped bring the situation under control.

The incident briefly overshadowed the Shivamogga Dasara celebrations, but authorities confirmed that no lives were lost in the elephant panic.

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Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic
Tags: breaking-newsDasara 2026Elephant PanicJamboo Savarikarnataka newsShivamoggaSilver Howdahviral news

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Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic

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Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic

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Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic
Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic
Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic
Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic
Watch Video: Dasara Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Elephant Somanna Suddenly Runs Back, Silver Howdah Falls and Crowd Flees in Panic

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