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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

A woman was caught on video slapping her father-in-law in a crowded market near Firozabad bus stand following a reported dispute over gossip. Police are examining the viral footage.

Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral
Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 17:03 IST

A woman allegedly caught her father-in-law by the collar and slapped him repeatedly in a crowded market near the bus stand in Firozabad on Thursday. A video of the incident is spreading fast on social media. Police say they are examining the viral clip and the facts of the case.

A Thursday Afternoon That Turned Into A Spectacle

The area near the bus stand is usually crowded, with shoppers, travellers and shopkeepers going about their business. On Thursday, a family dispute broke out in the middle of it, in front of everyone.

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A woman was seen confronting her father-in-law. Within moments, the argument had turned physical.

The Alleged Cause Of The Anger

According to what is being said, the woman was upset because her father-in-law had allegedly gossiped about her to someone. The nature of the gossip, and whom it was told to, has not been made clear.

The two reportedly got into a heated argument over the matter. It escalated quickly.

Slaps In Full View Of The Market

As the quarrel grew, the woman is said to have grabbed the elderly man by the collar and begun slapping him. This happened in the open market, with people all around.

A crowd soon gathered, and the scene caused a stir in the area. It is not yet known whether any bystander stepped in to stop her, or whether the man was hurt.

The Video Spreads

The clip of the incident has been widely shared on social media, which turned a local family dispute into a talking point. Many viewers are questioning how a domestic quarrel ended up being played out in public.

What Is Not Yet Known

The identities of the woman and her father-in-law have not been given. It is also unclear whether either side has filed a complaint, whether a case has been registered, and what the rest of the family says. The exact location and time of the incident are also not specified beyond the bus stand area and Thursday.

The Road Ahead

Police are checking the video and the circumstances behind the clash. If either party files a complaint, officers will have to record their statements and decide on action. Whether the family settles the matter among themselves, or the case moves through the police and courts, will determine how this public confrontation ends.

Also Read: Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

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Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

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Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

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Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral
Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral
Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral
Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral
Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

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