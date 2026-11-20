A 10-year-old pet cow was given a grand farewell with a brass band, flower showers and traditional rituals in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, as a family mourned the death of an animal they considered their beloved daughter. Advocate Ashok Gattani and his family bid goodbye to Gau Mata Gauri on November 16, with neighbours joining the procession and chanting “Gau Mata ki Jai”. The farewell in Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar also coincided with Gopashtami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship and care of cows.

Gauri had been unwell for several days and died despite medical treatment and the family’s care. A framed photograph shown in broadcast footage records her birth date as May 20, 2016, and her death as November 16, 2026.

भीलवाड़ा में पालतू गाय गौरी को परिवार ने बैंड-बाजे, भजन-कीर्तन और फूलों से सजे वाहन के साथ भावुक विदाई दी। गौरी की अंतिम यात्रा में लोगों ने फूल बरसाकर श्रद्धांजलि दी। बाद में कोठारी नदी के तट पर वैदिक रीति-रिवाजों के साथ उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। परिवार का यह प्रेम और सम्मान हर किसी को भावुक कर गया। #Bhilwara #Rajasthan #Cow #EmotionalStory #AnimalLove #Humanity #GoodNewsToday #ViralNews Bhilwara Cow Gauri Farewell, Rajasthan Emotional Story, Pet Cow Funeral, Animal Love, Gauri Last Journey — GNTTV (@GoodNewsToday) November 20, 2026

Rajasthan family gives Gauri a bride-like farewell

The family arranged a traditional final journey, known as a Dola in Mewari customs, which is usually associated with giving elders a celebratory farewell. They decorated a blue auto-rickshaw with yellow marigold garlands and placed Gauri on it after draping her in a new traditional chunari.

A brass band playing drums and wind instruments led the procession through the streets. Family members and neighbours walked behind the vehicle, singing devotional bhajans and repeatedly raising slogans of “Gau Mata ki Jai”. Aaj Tak described Gauri’s appearance in the chunari on the flower-decorated vehicle as being “like a bride leaving for her in-laws’ home”.

Rajasthan neighbourhood joins emotional procession

Residents of Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar came out of their homes to pay their last respects. People showered flower petals on the vehicle, while local women offered additional chunaris and touched Gauri’s head as a mark of respect.

The scenes reflected a mix of celebration and grief. While the band played music during the procession, children, elders, neighbours and family members were visibly emotional. Broadcast footage shared by India Today and Good News Today highlighted this contrast.

According to reports, Gauri was more than a pet cow to the Gattani family; she was a part of their family whom they cherished like their “ladli beti” and regarded as their mother.

Rajasthan Cow’s Funeral Service Held Near Kothari River

The funeral procession finally reached the banks of Kothari River where the family performed the last rites of Gauri. She was buried in a grave covered with a yellow sheet and surrounded by flowers as priests performed Vedic prayers.

A condolence meeting, or shok sabha, was organised in the evening and attended by a large number of neighbours. Reports described the gathering as a reflection of the family’s love for their “daughter Gauri” and the city’s reverence for their “Gau Mata”.

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