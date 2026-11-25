A Delhi Police inspector has been transferred to police lines following a viral video that appeared on social media showing the police official indulging in objectionable dancing with a woman. The inspector who was posted at Lajpat Nagar Police Station in Delhi is named Amit Prakash. His actions have caught public attention, and this has led to some senior officials initiating an inquiry in this regard. As per the information received from sources, DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) ordered an inquiry after coming to know of this video.

Delhi Police Inspector Amit Prakash Transferred Following Viral Video

After this incident, Amit Prakash has been immediately transferred to police lines from Lajpat Nagar Police Station.

Prakash can be seen dancing with a woman in an objectionable way in the viral video. However, details of how the video came about are not known yet.

Delhi Police orders inquiry into objectionable video

In view of this viral video, the DCP of that district has issued instructions to investigate the matter so that the facts of this case may be known.

The authorities will first find out the facts and then decide on further course of action against the said inspector. The Delhi Police is taking this matter very seriously, and the investigation will certainly reveal the facts of the matter.

Delhi Police awaits findings as video authenticity remains unconfirmed

The timing of the recording and its location remain unknown as of now. Although the recording has prompted a probe and led to the relocation of the inspector, the authenticity of the video has not yet been verified. Any further move in the case will depend upon the outcome of the investigation ordered by the DCP.

Note: It should be noted that NewsX is unable to verify the authenticity of the viral video.