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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

A delivery agent has won hearts online after rushing into Dr Shivangi Joshi’s home to extinguish a kitchen fire. CCTV footage shows his quick thinking saving the situation.

Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery
Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 14:51 IST

It was meant to be one of the most ordinary moments of a Saturday. Dr Shivangi Joshi heard the doorbell, stepped out to her gate and took a parcel from a delivery executive. Nothing about the exchange suggested it would end up being remembered by millions of strangers.

Inside the house, however, a pan had been left on the kitchen stove. By the time she turned back, it had begun to smoke.

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Smoke Turns Into Flames

As Joshi walked back inside, the pan caught fire. The CCTV footage shows her facing a sudden blaze with no clear way to bring it under control. She later said she had no idea how to handle the situation.

The delivery executive, still close by, heard the commotion. According to the clip, he did not wait or hesitate. He rushed into the house.

A Cloth And A Calm Head

The video shows the delivery agent taking charge of the situation. Using a cloth, he smothered the flames and put out the fire before it could spread. The whole intervention appears to have taken only moments.

Joshi said the incident took place on Saturday, October 17. She posted the CCTV clip online, along with a message of thanks.

“Humanity Is Still Very Much Alive”

In her caption, Joshi described how a single delivery became one of the most emotional memories of her life. She wrote that he stepped in and helped without a second thought, and that his act reminded her that humanity is still very much alive.

She also made a wider point about how people are judged. According to Joshi, a person’s profession does not define the courage and humanity they carry. She added that she may not have perfect words to thank him but will always remember what he did, and that some people deliver parcels while others deliver hope when it is needed most.

The Internet Applauds

The post has since gone viral, drawing more than 7.4 million views and thousands of comments. Many users praised the delivery agent’s calm and presence of mind, with several saying he handled the fire like a professional. Others urged that his name and the company he works for be made public so that he receives the recognition they feel he deserves.

What Is Still Unknown

The delivery agent’s name and the platform or company he works for have not been shared in the post. It is also not clear whether Joshi has been able to meet or thank him in person since the incident, or whether his employer will honour him once the clip reaches the company. Whether the internet manages to trace him is the question many viewers are now asking.

Also Read: Viral Video: Kid Nearly Swept Away By Powerful Waves As Parents Film Reel, Bystander’s Brave Rescue Saves The Day

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Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

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Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

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Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

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Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery
Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery
Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery
Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery
Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

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