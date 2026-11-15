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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

CCTV footage captured the alleged assault, while the following day, the delivery executive reportedly returned with seven to eight associates and attacked the elderly man's son's friend, leaving him with serious eye and jaw injuries.

A parcel delivery dispute during Lakshmi Puja in Ambernath East, Maharashtra, allegedly escalated into a violent two-day confrontation. (Source:Screengrab)
A parcel delivery dispute during Lakshmi Puja in Ambernath East, Maharashtra, allegedly escalated into a violent two-day confrontation. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-11-15 07:42 IST

An online parcel delivery dispute during Lakshmi Puja celebrations in Ambernath East, Maharashtra, escalated into a violent clash after a delivery executive allegedly assaulted an elderly couple over their refusal to accept a parcel. The incident, which reportedly unfolded at Sharda Apartments on B Cabin Road, was captured on CCTV. The violence allegedly continued the following day, when the delivery boy returned with a group of men and attacked another young man who tried to intervene.

Delivery Dispute During Lakshmi Puja

According to a TOI report, Vasant Salunkhe’s son had ordered some items from Amazon. On the day of Lakshmi Puja, a delivery executive arrived at their residence with the parcel while the family was performing the religious rituals. Salunkhe reportedly asked the delivery boy to return in the evening or the following day, or cancel the order, explaining that he could not make the payment at that time. However, an argument reportedly broke out over the delivery executive’s language. Salunkhe alleged that the man verbally abused him before pushing him to the ground and assaulting him. CCTV footage purportedly shows the delivery boy attacking Salunkhe, who was wearing a towel wrapped around his waist and had his upper body exposed. Salunkhe sustained injuries, particularly near his eye, and claimed that he retaliated.

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Police Register Cross-Complaints

Following the initial confrontation, both parties approached the police, who reportedly registered cross-cognizable offences against them. Salunkhe claimed that police personnel later intervened and advised both sides against pursuing further action.

Delivery Boy Returns With Group, Young Man Assaulted

The dispute allegedly took a more serious turn the following day. Holding a grudge over the previous confrontation, the delivery executive reportedly returned to the apartment with seven or eight associates. The group allegedly attacked Salunkhe and assaulted a young man who attempted to intervene in the dispute. The young man, a friend of Salunkhe’s son, sustained serious injuries to his eye and jaw. The incident has raised concerns over public safety and the escalation of minor delivery-related disagreements into violent confrontations.
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Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?
Tags: Amazon delivery boyAmazon parcel refusalAmbernath CCTV footageAmbernath delivery boy assaultB Cabin Roaddelivery boy attackdelivery boy viral videoelderly couple assaultelderly man assaultedhome-hero-pos-4Lakshmi Puja violencemaharashtra newsparcel delivery disputeSharda Apartmentsyouth attacked in Ambernath

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Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

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Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

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Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?
Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?
Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?
Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?
Watch Video: Delivery Boy Assaults Elderly Man Over Parcel Refusal In Maharashtra, Attacks Son’s Friend, Leaves Him With Serious Eye And Jaw Injuries; What Triggered The Two-Day Violence?

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