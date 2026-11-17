A video purportedly showing a Dial 112 police vehicle ramming into a motorcycle and fleeing the scene has gone viral on social media, triggering questions about police conduct in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. The incident reportedly took place in Khadda town, under the jurisdiction of Khadda Police Station. The viral footage shows a Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Dial 112 emergency response service colliding with a motorcycle as people can be heard shouting and attempting to stop the vehicle. However, instead of stopping at the spot, the police vehicle appears to drive away, leaving the incident behind. The video has sparked outrage on social media, with users questioning the conduct of the personnel involved and demanding accountability.

Viral Video Shows Dial 112 Vehicle Hitting Motorcycle

According to the information available, the incident occurred in Khadda town of Kushinagar district. The viral video reportedly captures the moment when a Dial 112 Scorpio police vehicle rams into a motorcycle. As the collision takes place, people present at the spot can be heard shouting and trying to alert the driver. Some individuals also appear to make efforts to stop the police vehicle. However, the vehicle allegedly leaves the scene without stopping. The footage has attracted considerable attention on social media, with viewers expressing concern over the incident and the alleged behaviour of the police personnel.

ब्रेकिंग कुशीनगर• कुशीनगर में पुलिस का अमानवीय चेहरा आया सामने• बाइक सवार को ठोकर मारकर मौके से फरार हुई डायल 112 की पुलिस गाड़ी • पूरी घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल-कुशीनगर जिले के खड्डा थाना क्षेत्र खड्डा नगर से जुड़ा पूरा मामला @Uppolice @kushinagarpol https://t.co/Plyl8Vp4SM — Anurag Tiwari (@anuragkza) November 17, 2026

Incident Takes Place Under Khadda Police Station Jurisdiction

The incident reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of Khadda Police Station in Kushinagar district. The video has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the collision and why the emergency response vehicle allegedly left the spot. The incident has also triggered demands for a proper inquiry into the conduct of the personnel present in the vehicle.

@anuragkza @Uppolice प्रकरण में जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) November 17, 2026

Police Say Investigation Underway

Responding to the matter, police said that an investigation is underway and necessary action is being taken. Further details regarding the circumstances of the collision, the motorcyclist’s condition and the action against the personnel involved are awaited. The findings of the investigation are expected to establish exactly what happened and determine responsibility in the incident.

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