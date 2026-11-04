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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

A gas cylinder reportedly caught fire after being placed near an oil lamp at a Bengaluru doorstep. The delivery worker escaped serious injury as police and firefighters rushed to the spot.

Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:34 IST

The doorstep had been freshly washed, a small ritual had been performed, and an oil lamp was burning. Moments later, a delivery man arrived with a cylinder on his shoulder. Within seconds the doorway was on fire.

A Doorstep Ritual and a Delivery

The incident took place in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, within the limits of Malleshwaram police station. According to the information received, a woman of the house had washed the threshold, performed a ritual and lit an oil lamp there. At that moment, the delivery worker arrived with a gas cylinder.

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The Cylinder Meets the Flame

Unaware of the lamp, the delivery man placed the cylinder, which he had carried on his shoulder, near the door. Reports say the cylinder was already leaking slightly. The gas reportedly met the flame of the lamp as soon as the cylinder touched the ground, and a sudden fierce fire and a loud explosion followed.

A Step Back That Saved Him

When fire burst out, the delivery worker stepped back immediately. This avoided what could have been a major disaster, according to the report. One line in the report says he suffered no life-threatening injuries, and another says he remained unharmed. The extent of any minor injury is not clear.

Police and Fire Services at the Spot

Malleshwaram police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot to investigate. Police confirmed that no member of the public was injured or put in danger.

“Was That the Right Move?” What Experts Advise

The headline asks about pouring water on the fire. The input does not say that the worker did so, and the video’s content should be checked. As a general question, safety guidance in India points to a few steps:

  • A Bengaluru fire safety expert advised against trying to put out a cylinder fire with water, and recommended a thick cloth or a wet bedsheet instead. 
  • A widely shared safety guide says to wrap a soaking wet towel or long cloth around a burning cylinder to cut off the air supply. 
  • Some guidance adds a caution: where the flame cannot be stopped by shutting the valve, firefighters cool the cylinder with water but do not try to put out the flame itself. 
  • One safety guide says not to try to put out a cylinder fire yourself unless trained, to call the fire brigade on 101 and the LPG helpline on 1906, and to evacuate the building. 

The common thread is that water is a tool for trained firefighters to cool a cylinder. It is not generally advised as a way for a bystander to put out a gas flame, and nobody should approach a burning cylinder. Fire officers can say whether any particular action was sound.

How a Leak Is Spotted

Experts recommend checking a cylinder before accepting it. A Bengaluru fire safety trainer suggests pouring soapy water near the regulator fitting, where bubbles show a leak. The delivery staff and the household have a role in this, and a leaking cylinder should not be taken indoors or placed near any flame. 

The Lesson at the Doorstep

A lamp at the entrance is a tradition in many homes, especially during festive days. The incident is a reminder that open flames and gas cylinders should be kept apart. The question of who should have checked the cylinder, and who should have noticed the lamp, may be answered by the police inquiry.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026 Live Updates: Democrats Capture Senate, Flip Republican Strongholds As Erin Houchin Wins Indiana Seat

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Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Tags: bengaluruBengaluru fireBengaluru incidentregional news

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Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

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Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

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Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?
Watch Video: Diya Flame Sparks Explosion After Gas Cylinder Leak in Bengaluru, Delivery Worker Escapes and Pours Water on Fire—Was That the Right Move?

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