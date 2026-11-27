A stray dog escaped a potentially serious injury in Indore after a group of local youths carefully broke through an unfinished brick wall to rescue it from a narrow ventilation opening. The light-brown canine had its neck wedged inside the small gap in Bhagirathpura, leaving it unable to pull its head out. Instead of attempting to drag the frightened animal free, the youths decided to dismantle part of the brickwork, eventually freeing the dog without causing it any harm.

Indore youths use hammer and chisel to rescue trapped dog

Reportedly, the incident took place near an old, crumbling brick structure in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. According to residents, the dog was playing near the wall when it poked its head through a narrow ventilation opening and got stuck. Unable to move backwards, the animal began panting and whining, drawing the attention of people nearby.

As more residents gathered, the youths realised that pulling the dog out by force could choke it or cause serious injuries. One of them picked up a hammer and an iron chisel and began carefully breaking the bricks and mortar around the opening.

Indore rescue video shows youths carefully breaking wall

Mobile phone footage of the rescue shows the young man chipping away at the brickwork with steady strikes. He worked cautiously to ensure that neither the tools nor falling debris hit the trapped animal, while other neighbours stood nearby and kept an eye on its condition.

After some minutes of continuous efforts, the hole was made big enough to release the dog.

Indore dog rescue gets appreciation on social media

The dog came out of the hole without any harm and ran away. Footage taken by people standing around has since become viral on social media. The regional news portals like Jago India Jago too uploaded the video of the incident.

These youths from Indore have been appreciated by many people on the internet because of their patience, presence of mind, and empathy. It is because of their smart move to demolish the wall instead of forcefully pulling out the dog that saved the scared dog from any harm.

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