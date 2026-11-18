A video purportedly showing an intoxicated woman creating a ruckus at Mumbai’s Goregaon Railway Station has gone viral on social media, drawing attention from netizens. The incident, reportedly captured on camera at the suburban railway station, shows the woman behaving unusually near the motorman’s cabin and allegedly attempting to enter it forcibly. The video has sparked discussions about railway security and passenger safety, particularly the importance of preventing unauthorised access to sensitive railway areas.

Woman’s Unusual Behaviour Caught on Camera

In the viral footage, a young woman, who appears to be in her late teens or early twenties, can be seen standing near the door of the motorman’s cabin. Wearing a skirt and high heels, she is seen holding the door handle with her hands while bending her upper body backwards and making unusual movements. Her actions have drawn attention online, with several social media users describing the incident as a high-voltage drama at the station. The woman also appears to be attempting to gain access to the motorman’s cabin, although the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.



Attempt to Enter Motorman’s Cabin Raises Safety Concerns

The alleged attempt to forcibly enter the motorman’s cabin has raised concerns, as the cabin is a restricted area that requires authorised access. Any unauthorised entry or interference with railway operations could potentially put passengers and railway staff at risk. The motorman’s cabin plays a crucial role in train operations, making its security particularly important.

No Official Confirmation of Railway Police Action Yet

As of now, there has been no confirmed information regarding whether the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken action against the woman. The identity of the woman, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any formal complaint has been registered also remain unclear. The video continues to circulate on social media, while further details and an official statement from railway authorities are awaited.

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