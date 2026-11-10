Watch Video: Drunk Man Arrives In Faridabad Hospital, Harasses Female Patient Asks For Massage, Messes Family’s Food – What Staff Did Next?

A drunk man allegedly harassed female patients and their relatives inside the emergency ward of BK Hospital in Faridabad on Sunday. The man reportedly entered the ward without an OPD slip, approached a female patient complaining of a headache and asked her to massage his head. He also messed up her food, leaving the woman and her family disturbed. Despite complaints from the patient’s husband and demands for his removal, the man continued lying on a hospital bed for several hours. A video of the incident has now surfaced.

How the drunk man created a scene inside Faridabad hospital

Reports say that according to the woman’s husband, the young man arrived at the emergency ward in an intoxicated condition and misbehaved with women present there. He allegedly told his wife that he had a headache and asked her to massage his head. He also spoiled her food.

Upset by his behaviour, the woman’s husband approached hospital staff and demanded that the man be removed from the ward. However, despite the complaint, the man did not leave and continued lying on the bed.

Faridabad hospital staff member arrives with a stick

After the family raised the issue, a hospital employee arrived at the ward carrying a stick and tried to wake the man up. However, he would briefly open his eyes before falling asleep again. This continued for several hours.

As per reports, the man remained at the Faridabad hospital for around five to six hours. Staff eventually shifted him from the emergency department to another ward, after which he left the hospital on his own shortly afterwards.

CMO says he was unaware of Faridabad hospital incident

According to the information available, there is no hospital record of the young man. Despite staying at the facility for several hours and being shifted to another ward, his details were not recorded.

When Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jayant Ahuja was asked about the incident at the Faridabad hospital, he said he was not aware of the matter. A video showing the incident has since surfaced.

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