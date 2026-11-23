It looked like any other hand pump in a village courtyard. But when officers worked the handle, what came out was not water.

A Campaign Against Illicit Liquor

On November 21, a joint team of police and the excise department took action in the Sakrar police station area of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh. It was part of a campaign against illegal liquor.

The team went to Tejpura Ghurat village.

An Ordinary Looking Pump

In a courtyard, there was a small hand pump fixed in the ground. From the outside, it looked like a normal water pump. Nothing suggested it was anything else.

According to the report, the liquor sellers had made this arrangement so that the police would not suspect it. The raw liquor was hidden underground.

The Handle Turns, And Liquor Flows

The policemen operated the hand pump. Instead of water, raw liquor began to flow out of it. Even the officers present were surprised, according to the report.

Collected In Buckets

The team gathered the liquor in a tub. Then, using buckets, they filled it into a jerrycan and seized it.

A video of the whole operation has surfaced. It shows the policemen themselves working the handle and drawing out the liquor.

#UttarPradesh- A novel trick for smuggling liquor in #Jhansi—when the hand pump was operated, liquor came out instead of water! https://t.co/kbF3ceioXi — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 22, 2026

A Woman Arrested

The joint team arrested a 30 year old woman, the wife of Ratan Kumar, a resident of Tejpura Ghurat, from the spot. About 30 litres of illegal raw liquor was recovered from her.

Police have registered a case against her under the Excise Act and started legal action. She has not been convicted, and her side has not been given.

Large Amounts of Liquor Destroyed

Besides this, they also seized large amounts of liquor, which according to the police was intended to make illicit liquor. Around 1,000 litres of this liquor was destroyed by the police and excise officials at the spot.

Statement of Circle Officer

According to the Circle Officer, the joint team undertook the operation in Sakrar police station locality. One of the suspects was arrested with 30 litres of illicit liquor and around 1,000 litres of liquor was destroyed at the spot. The legal action is being initiated in the case.

This has become a topic of discussion in the locality.

Unknown Factors

The report does not reveal how long the pump was operated like this, who was providing the liquor and where was it being sold. Also, the involvement of others in the case is not mentioned. No tests were conducted on the liquor and no officers’ names have been revealed in the report.

What Happens Next?

Will police trace who made and supplied the liquor, and where it was being sold? Will others be arrested, or is this a one woman operation? Will the court grant bail to the accused? And will the discovery lead officers to check other hand pumps and hiding places in nearby villages? Police have not said.

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