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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

An Amritsar police officer returned home after his promotion to Sub-Inspector, only to be greeted by a surprise celebration planned by his wife and daughters, captured on CCTV.

Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional. (Image Credit: @BeelzebubJagga/X)
Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional. (Image Credit: @BeelzebubJagga/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 08:03 IST

A promotion in the police led to an exciting moment after work hours at night in the city of Amritsar. Charanjit Singh, who became a Sub-Inspector after serving as an ASI, entered a setup that was planned by his wife along with two daughters, while a CCTV camera captured everything.

A Deserving Promotion

Charanjit Singh was working as an ASI in the city of Amritsar. Being made a Sub-Inspector was nothing but acknowledgment of the years of hard work and dedication.

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A Surprise Waiting at the Door

After his shift ended late into the night, Singh came back home, but he was unaware of what was in store for him. His family was waiting to celebrate his accomplishment with a cake cutting ceremony as soon as he would arrive home.

The Video Footage of the Event

The event was recorded on a CCTV footage. It can be seen how the daughters of Singh were delighted with his accomplishment in his career. This was an unexpected event for him that ended his day at work in joy.

The Malfunction of the Confetti Cannon

The malfunctioning of the confetti cannon is mentioned in the head line. There is nothing about the event in the input provided to me.

What He Does Next

The headline also promises an emotional moment that moves everyone. Your input does not say exactly what Singh does after the cannon fails, so I have not invented it. Please add that detail from the video, since it is the heart of this story and readers will be waiting for it.

Social Media Responds

The heartwarming clip has drawn congratulatory messages online, with viewers wishing Charanjit Singh well in his new role.

More Than a Rank

The celebration showed that the achievement belonged to the whole family. His wife and daughters shared the journey behind the promotion, and their pride was plain to see. A star on the uniform may mark the officer’s rise, but the evening belonged to everyone who stood by him.

Also Read: An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

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Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional
Tags: Amritsar police officerASI to Sub InspectorCharanjit Singh promotionEmotional MomentpunjabPunjab viral videoregional news

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Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

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Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

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Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional
Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional
Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional
Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional
Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

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