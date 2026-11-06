Watch Video: Fire Erupts in Moving Karmabhoomi Express, Passengers Jump Off in Panic as Flames Spread Across 4 Coaches in Punjab

A major fire broke out in four coaches of the Amritsar-bound Karmabhoomi Express near Rajpura in Punjab’s Patiala district on Friday. The incident triggered panic among passengers, forcing them to rush out of the train and seek safety in nearby fields. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. All passengers were safely evacuated, railway officials said.

Fire Breaks Out in Karmabhoomi Express Near Rajpura

The fire was first noticed in the fifth coach from the engine of train number 12508. The train operates between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The incident occurred shortly after the train departed from Sadhugarh railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib at around 12.58 pm. The flames quickly spread to other coaches, while thick smoke covered the affected compartments. Visuals from the spot showed flames rising from multiple coaches as passengers scrambled to escape.

*राजपुरा,अंबाला,पंजाब कर्मभूमि एक्सप्रेस में लगी भयंकर आग,,,,बहुत दर्दनाक हादसा,,शायद काफी लोगों की मौत भी हुई है,,,,,,बहुत दर्दनाक हादसा,,,,ईश्वर सभी मृतकों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।।😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏* #train #indianrailways @highlight https://t.co/R0jjiVLpUW — Rishi Ajnoti (@RishiAjnoti) November 6, 2026

Passengers Jump Off Train as Flames Spread

The loco pilot and train guard immediately applied emergency brakes, bringing the train to a halt near Sarai Banjara railway station on the Sirhind-Rajpura section. As the fire spread, passengers rushed out of the coaches. Many ran towards nearby fields to escape the flames. Some passengers reportedly jumped from the moving train.

Following the alert, railway officials, police personnel and fire brigade teams reached the spot. They launched rescue, evacuation and firefighting operations.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause of Fire

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, sources said. However, railway authorities have not officially confirmed the cause. A medical relief train carrying Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) was also dispatched from Ambala at 1.20 pm to assist in the emergency response.

Ambala Divisional Railway Manager Vinod Kumar Bhatia reached the spot to supervise the situation. He confirmed that no injuries or casualties had been reported so far. Railway officials have launched an investigation to determine what caused the fire and how it spread across four coaches.