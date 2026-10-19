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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless

Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless

A dispute over cleanliness at Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan turned violent after sanitation workers allegedly chased youths with sticks. The viral video has prompted an investigation, while police say no written complaint has been filed.

Sanitation workers chase youths with sticks after clash at Ramlila Maidan (Photo: X)
Sanitation workers chase youths with sticks after clash at Ramlila Maidan (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 22:39 IST

A cleanliness dispute at Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan took a violent turn on Monday when municipal sanitation workers allegedly chased a group of local youths with sticks and broomsticks, triggering chaos at the crowded ground. The incident was captured on video, which is now going viral on social media. The clash reportedly began when sanitation workers asked a group of youths from the Basai Mohammadpur area to leave the ground while they were cleaning it. What followed was a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Cleanliness Dispute at Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Ugly

According to the available information, sanitation workers arrived at the Ramlila Maidan, under the North Police Station area, on Monday afternoon to sweep and clean the premises.

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Some local youths were sitting at the ground when the workers asked them to move. The youths reportedly objected, leading to an argument between the two sides. The confrontation soon intensified, with angry sanitation workers allegedly picking up sticks and broomsticks lying nearby and chasing the youths.

Viral Video Shows Workers Chasing Youths With Sticks

A video of the incident is rapidly circulating on social media. The footage reportedly shows sanitation workers running after the youths with sticks, creating panic and confusion on the ground. Two to three police personnel were also present at the spot. However, they appeared unable to control the situation as the confrontation unfolded.

Municipal Officials Order Probe Into Viral Video

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajay Kumar confirmed that the video had come to the authorities’ attention and said an investigation was underway.

“The viral video has come to notice. In view of the seriousness of the incident, an investigation is being conducted into the entire matter, and after the investigation, appropriate action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

No Written Complaint Filed at North Police Station

City Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said neither party had submitted a written complaint at the North Police Station.

“No written complaint has been given by any party in this matter to the North police station,” he said. The authorities are examining the incident, and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless
Tags: breaking-newscaught on cameraFirozabadhome-hero-pos-5PoliceRamlila MaidanSanitation WorkersUttar pradesh newsviral video

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Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless
Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless
Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless
Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless
Watch Video: Firozabad’s Ramlila Maidan Turns Into a Battleground as Sanitation Workers Chase Youths With Sticks, Police Look Helpless

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