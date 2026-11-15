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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?

Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?

The unusual intervention has sparked concerns over wildlife safety protocols, the close proximity of forest staff to the big cat and the potential impact on the animals.

Gujarat’s Gir forest shows forest officials on five motorcycles repeatedly blocking a male lion’s path to prevent it from entering another male lion’s territory. (Source:Screengrab)
Gujarat’s Gir forest shows forest officials on five motorcycles repeatedly blocking a male lion’s path to prevent it from entering another male lion’s territory. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 12:34 IST

A concerning video from Gujarat’s Gir forest has sparked questions over the way forest officials are handling a territorial situation involving two male lions. The footage reportedly shows a group of forest staff riding five motorcycles and repeatedly blocking a male lion’s path to prevent it from entering another male lion’s territory, where cubs are present. The unusual intervention has raised concerns over the safety of both the animals and the officials. The video appears to show the staff moving close to the lion, advancing ahead of it and obstructing its movement rather than maintaining a safe distance.

Forest Staff Use Motorcycles To Block Lion’s Path

In the footage, several forest personnel can be seen on motorcycles attempting to control the movement of the male lion. Whenever the animal tries to move forward, the staff members reportedly ride ahead and block its path. The apparent objective is to prevent the lion from entering the territory of another male, where cubs are believed to be present. Such territorial encounters can be sensitive, particularly when young cubs are involved. However, the method being used has drawn attention because of the close proximity between the motorcycles and the wild animal.

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Questions Raised Over Wildlife Safety Protocols

The video has also triggered concerns over whether the intervention follows established wildlife safety practices. Maintaining an appropriate distance from wild animals is crucial, both to avoid stressing them and to protect people involved in wildlife management. Repeatedly approaching a lion and blocking its movement could potentially expose forest personnel to danger and disturb the animal’s natural behaviour.

Lions’ Calm Reaction Raises Further Questions

Another striking aspect of the footage is the lions’ apparent lack of reaction to the close presence of humans and motorcycles. While the forest staff may have intended to protect the cubs and prevent a territorial confrontation, the method has prompted questions about the need for safer wildlife management practices. The circumstances surrounding the incident and whether the intervention was officially authorised would need to be established. The video has renewed debate over balancing cub protection with the safety and welfare of wild animals.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?
Tags: forest departmentforest officials on motorcyclesGir forest videoGir National ParkGujarat lion videoGujarat wildlife newshome-hero-pos-2lion conservationlion cubslion territorymale lionwildlife safety protocols

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Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?

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Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?

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Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?
Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?
Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?
Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?
Watch Video: Forest Officials On Five Motorcycles Chase Male Lion In Gujarat’s Gir, Block Its Path To Protect Cubs In Another Lion’s Territory; What Is Wrong With The Method?

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