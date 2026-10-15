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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has launched Janniti Bharat, a new political party that will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising citizen-centric governance, transparency and accountability.

Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party. (Image Credit: @askshivaji27/X)
Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party. (Image Credit: @askshivaji27/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:44 IST

Six weeks after quitting a 13-year career in the civil services, a former district magistrate has stopped hinting and named her next move. On Thursday, Divya Mittal told Uttar Pradesh she is building a party of her own.

An Eight-Minute Message

Mittal chose to make the announcement in an eight-minute video shared on X rather than at a rally or press conference. Her party is called Janniti Bharat, and it will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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She began by answering the question she expected people to ask. Was the state short of parties? Her reply was that the shortage was not of parties but of listening.

How She Got Here

Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, resigned from the service on August 30. On September 29, she confirmed she was entering politics and said her journey would begin in Uttar Pradesh, which she called her karmabhoomi. She also said she would not join an existing party and would announce every step of her political path in public. Thursday’s launch is the next of those steps.

Her résumé is an unusual one for a political debut. She studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, worked in London, and was selected for the Indian Police Service before joining the IAS. She served as district magistrate of Mirzapur, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar, and held other posts in the state administration.
Her résumé is an unusual one for a political debut. She studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, worked in London, and was selected for the Indian Police Service before joining the IAS. She served as district magistrate of Mirzapur, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar, and held other posts in the state administration.

Why Mirzapur Keeps Coming Up?

Mirzapur is the district she once ran as DM, so her name is already tied to it. But in the details available so far, she has not announced which seat she will contest, and she has not said that Mirzapur is her chosen starting point. That question is still open.

Three Promises

Mittal laid out three promises, each built around the idea that ordinary people should shape governance.

  • The first is to put citizens at the centre of policymaking, with people deciding what they need and experts finding the solutions. She said the public already understands how policy is made because they live it at home. Her examples were a mother who eats less so her child can eat, and a father who works the field so his child can go to school. Those everyday sacrifices, she argued, should shape policy on farming and small business. Farmers know the problems between harvest and market, and traders know their own difficulties best.
  • The second is that decisions should follow people’s needs, not their identity. She said neither caste, religion nor status should decide anything, and that everyone would decide together. She cited a case in which a road’s alignment was allegedly changed after an intervention, favouring a few while hurting hundreds of households. Under her model, she said, everyone’s finger would be on that map. She also proposed a mobile app on which women could mark places where they feel unsafe, with the most-reported spots getting lights and cameras first.
  • The third is transparency. She wants every village project, whether a drain, a road or a hand pump, to be visible on a phone map, showing what is being built, how much is done, how long it will take and who is responsible. The same system, she said, could let people report whether schools and hospitals deliver books, doctors and medicines.

The Parties That Were Watching

Before the launch, several parties had signalled interest. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asked about her plans, said she would have to decide whether to wear a “green and red scarf” or something else. Political circles read this as a hint, though no ticket or seat was offered. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said his party would consider her if she wished to contest and work for society, and the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) also welcomed her entry.

Mittal has now chosen to go her own way.

The Road Ahead

A new party with a clean-slate pitch and a leader known for her administrative record has entered a crowded field, and the 2027 polls are still some way off. The coming months should show which constituency Mittal picks, who joins her, and whether her promise of a map-based, app-driven politics can win votes in a state where established parties dominate. For now, the idea has been announced, and the next steps are hers to reveal.

Also Read: IITian Baba Abhay Singh Dead? Here’s What Hisar Police said on His Death Claim

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Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut
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Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

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Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut
Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut
Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut
Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut
Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

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