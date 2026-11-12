Watch Video: Fortuner Driver Killed With Axe Left In His Skull; Bolero Rams Into It, Attackers Get Out And Chase Him – What Led To The Murder?

A man identified as Vijay Bajiya was hacked to death with axes, stones and sticks in Jaipur’s Kardhani area on Wednesday after a group of at least five men allegedly rammed their pickup truck into his SUV and attacked him on a busy residential street. The attackers allegedly chased Bajiya, a police history-sheeter with an extensive criminal record, after he stepped out of his Toyota Fortuner and tried to escape. He was overpowered within a few feet and killed on the spot, with an axe left lodged in his skull.

Jaipur attack began with a deliberate vehicle collision

According to police, Bajiya was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur when the attackers intercepted him using a Mahindra Bolero Camper. A video of the incident shows the pickup truck crashing into his Fortuner from behind, forcing him to get out of the vehicle.

As soon as Bajiya stepped out, the men surrounded him and launched the attack. They allegedly used stones, sticks and axes, leaving him dead on the road in the densely populated locality.

Jaipur residents record brutal killing from rooftops

The attack unfolded in full view of people living in the neighbourhood. Some passers-by recorded the incident on their mobile phones, while others captured the assault from the roofs of nearby houses. The visuals show the attackers overpowering Bajiya and repeatedly assaulting him.

Jaipur police launch search after suspected gang war

Police said the accused are also residents of Jobner, although the information shared so far is preliminary. The killing is being described locally as a possible gang war.

Following the murder, police established checkpoints across Jaipur and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the attackers. The investigation is underway.

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