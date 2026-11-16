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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

A viral video allegedly showing four women assaulting a mother and her young daughter inside a car in Raipur has sparked outrage, with police yet to confirm the incident or register an FIR.

Raipur Viral Video Shows Four Women Attacking Mother And Daughter Inside Car (Image: X)
Raipur Viral Video Shows Four Women Attacking Mother And Daughter Inside Car (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 10:47 IST

An online video supposedly capturing four females beating up a woman and her small child in a car in Raipur, Chhattisgarh has been met with anger in social media circles. According to the online post uploaded on X on November 15, through the account @IndianLafdaa, the video supposedly captures four women beating up the people inside the car. According to the post, the child was very scared at the time while the girl’s father saved his family members from any harm.

The video received more than 80,000 views within hours, with several users condemning the alleged assault and demanding action against those involved. The account that shared the clip describes itself as a platform for user-submitted memes, internet altercations and viral videos, rather than an accredited news organisation.

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Raipur road rage: Police yet to confirm viral assault

As of Monday morning, Raipur Police had not issued a statement confirming the alleged assault. The exact location and time of the incident are also unclear. It has not been established what led to the confrontation, or whether the footage is recent.

There have been other road rage cases in Raipur, including one on November 8 in which there was a collision between a car and scooter in the market of Katora Talab. This resulted in an altercation between the driver of the car and two foreigners. The police registered an FIR against a 24-year-old woman for abuse and damage to the car. Both of them were later granted bonds.

In another instance that took place in July 2022 in Raipur’s Kankalipara region, road rage turned into a murder when a 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a deaf-mute man for failing to acknowledge her honking.

The latest viral clip has not yet been linked to any police complaint or confirmed investigation.

Also Read: Watch CCTV: Businessman’s Son Visits Girlfriend In Kanpur Apartment, He Falls Of 6th Floor; Body Had Scratches On Legs And Arms – Was He Pushed?    

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Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
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Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

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