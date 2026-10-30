Watch Video: Gang Leader Fights Police With Sword For Two Hours; Most Wanted Criminal In Maharashtra Arrested After Dramatic Stand-Off

Maharashtra’s Dhule police arrested wanted criminal Rajveer Singh Milansingh Bhada after a dramatic confrontation in Mohadi, where he allegedly fought officers with a sword for nearly two hours despite being surrounded. When the police team reached the spot to arrest him following a tip-off, Bhada allegedly stabbed himself with the sword and also attempted to attack the officers. He was eventually overpowered and taken into custody. The injured accused has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

How Maharashtra police finally cornered the wanted criminal

Reportedly, Bhada is considered the head of the Bhada gang, whose members have been booked in several serious cases involving extortion, robbery, housebreaking and creating terror in Dhule. He was wanted in dozens of criminal cases and was regarded as one of Maharashtra’s most wanted criminals.

The accused and his gang members had earlier been expelled from Dhule district because of their alleged involvement in serious criminal activities. However, police continued to pursue Bhada as they had evidence linking him to several offences. A trap was subsequently laid after the police received information about his whereabouts.

Dhule district/Maharastra धुळे में तलवार लेकर पुलिस से भिड़ा शातिर अपराधी राजवीरसिंग भादा गिरफ्तार धुळे में पुलिस गिरफ्तारी के लिए पहुंची तो वांटेड अपराधी ने तलवार लहराकर पुलिस को करीब एक घंटे तक चुनौती देता रहा मामला धुले के मोहाड़ी का है, जहां कई गंभीर अपराधों में फरार वांटेड राजवीरसिंग मिलनसिंग भादा को आखिरकार तालुका पुलिस ने दबोच लिया गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए आरोपी ने खुद पर ही तलवार से वार कर लिया घायल आरोपी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है लूटपाट और सेंधमारी समेत दर्जनों मामलों में पुलिस को तलाश थी जानकारी मिलने पर गिरफ्तार करने गई थी — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) October 30, 2026

Maharashtra criminal attacks police with sword during arrest

As per reports, when the police reached Mohadi, Bhada allegedly confronted them with a sword and continued challenging the officers despite being surrounded from all sides. He also injured himself with the weapon while attempting to evade arrest.

The confrontation lasted around two hours, with Bhada allegedly fighting the police and attempting to attack them. Maharashtra police finally managed to overpower him and take him into custody.

Previous attack on Maharashtra police also under investigation

The arrest comes days after Bhada allegedly attacked police personnel with a deadly weapon. He had repeatedly managed to evade arrest despite being wanted in multiple serious cases.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Vare and Police Inspector Hemant Kumar Bhamre of the Local Crime Branch. The Dhule taluka police finally succeeded in arresting the accused after pursuing him in connection with several criminal cases.

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