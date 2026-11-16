Watch Video: Ghaziabad Brother Urinates In Front Of Neighbour’s Door, They Assault Him; Sister Confronts, Gets Shot In Face – What Happened?

A 34-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after a dispute allegedly broke out over her brother urinating near their house. The incident took place late on Saturday in Indirapuri, under the Loni Border police station area, when the woman, identified as Puja Kumar, reached her neighbours’ house along with her family to confront them over an earlier assault on her brother. During the confrontation, one of the accused allegedly opened fire, hitting Puja on the face. She was rushed to a hospital in Delhi but was declared dead.

Reportedly, five men have been arrested in connection with the murder, while the prime accused, who allegedly fired the shot, remains absconding. A minor girl, also named in the complaint, is among those being traced. Police have booked the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over allegations that caste-based slurs were directed at the victim’s family.

गाजियाबाद के लोनी बॉर्डर इलाके में घर के पास टॉयलेट कर रहे युवक को रोकना पड़ा भारी, विवाद में फायरिंग और तोड़फोड़ हुई और गोली लगने से एक महिला की मौत हो गयी https://t.co/pCv9vpSMxc — Pt. Vedant Sharma ( son of uttar pradesh ) (@vedant_livee) November 15, 2026

Ghaziabad murder: How a dispute over urinating turned violent

According to police, the two families live around 200 metres away from each other. Puja was visiting her parents’ house in Indirapuri when the incident occurred at around 10 pm.

As per reports, Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural Zone) Surendra Nath Tiwari said that Puja’s brother, Aman Kumar, urinated near the accused’s house, following which the neighbours objected and an argument broke out. Aman was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

After returning home, Aman informed his family about the incident. Subsequently, his sister Puja and their friend Amit Kumar, 26, went to the neighbours’ house to speak to them. However, the confrontation soon escalated into a fight, during which the prime accused allegedly opened fire.

Ghaziabad shooting: Brother describes how Puja was shot

According to reports, in his complaint, Aman said one of the suspects came out of the house and questioned him about urinating near the property. The man allegedly abused him and used caste-based slurs. Aman said he apologised but was still assaulted and kicked by the suspect, following which he ran home to inform his family.

Describing what happened next, Aman said: “Then I ran towards my house and told my family. Subsequently, my sister Puja and friend Amit Kumar (26) went to their house to have a talk.”

As per reports, he further alleged: “All the accused came out of the house. The prime accused fired a shot that hit the left side of my sister’s face. The suspects also hit Amit on his head with a brick before fleeing the spot.”

Ghaziabad police arrest five, prime accused still missing

Puja and Amit were taken to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared the 34-year-old woman dead. Amit sustained a head injury after allegedly being struck with a brick. He is stable and undergoing treatment, police said.

Reports say that, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) and investigating officer Amardeep Maurya said five men from Indirapuri had been arrested. The prime accused who allegedly fired the shot and the minor girl named in the complaint are still absconding.

“Teams have been formed to trace them. An investigation is underway, and any more sections will be added in due course of the investigation,” Maurya said.

FIR registered under BNS and SC/ST Act in Ghaziabad

The victim’s family named seven people, including the minor girl, in their complaint. Police said efforts were underway to trace all the accused.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 103(2) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 125b (rash and negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others) of the BNS.

The accused have also been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over the alleged use of caste-based slurs against Puja’s family. Further investigation is underway.

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