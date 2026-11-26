A wedding under the mass marriage scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district turned into a police case after a groom allegedly assaulted his bride and her father over an unmet demand for a Bullet motorcycle. The situation took a more serious turn the following day when the bride accused her husband and one of his friends of entering her room, abusing and assaulting her, and attempting to rape her. Police have registered an FIR against both accused, while the wedding procession returned without the bride.
जयमाल के बाद नीचता पर उतरा दूल्हा! बुलेट न मिलने पर दुल्हन व पिता को जड़े थप्पड़, रेप का भी प्रयास! हाथरस के सादाबाद स्थित नगला तासी गांव में शादी की खुशियां खौफनाक मंजर में बदल गईं! जयमाला होते ही दूल्हे ने बुलेट की मांग पर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया, मांग पूरी न होने पर उसने दुल्हन व पिता को थप्पड़ जड़े और दुल्हन से रेप का प्रयास भी किया! थाने में भारी तकरार के बाद शादी टूट गई और बारात बिना दुल्हन लौट गई !!
— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) November 25, 2026
Uttar Pradesh wedding turns violent over Bullet bike demand
As per reports, the marriage was arranged between a young woman from a village under Kotwali police station limits and a man from the Surir area of Mathura district. The wedding took place on November 21 under the mass marriage scheme. At the bride’s father’s request, the groom arrived with the wedding procession on November 22.
After the welcome rituals and garland ceremony, the groom allegedly demanded the Bullet motorcycle as dowry from the bride’s father. When the demand was not fulfilled, an argument broke out. The groom allegedly slapped both the bride and her father, leading to a physical altercation between the two families.
Uttar Pradesh bride accuses husband and friend of attempted rape
Reports say that elders from both sides tried to settle the dispute but failed to reach an agreement. The wedding procession eventually left without the bride, and police reached the spot after receiving a call.
In her complaint, the woman accused her husband and another named youth of abusing and assaulting her before attempting to rape her after entering her room the next day. Based on her allegations, police registered an FIR against the two men.
Uttar Pradesh police launch investigation, search for accused
Yogendra Krishna Narayan, CO Sadabad, said, “Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against two accused, including her husband. Allegations of dowry demands and assault are also being investigated. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.”
Police are investigating the dowry demand, assault and attempted rape allegations and are making efforts to arrest both accused.
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.