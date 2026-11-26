A wedding under the mass marriage scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district turned into a police case after a groom allegedly assaulted his bride and her father over an unmet demand for a Bullet motorcycle. The situation took a more serious turn the following day when the bride accused her husband and one of his friends of entering her room, abusing and assaulting her, and attempting to rape her. Police have registered an FIR against both accused, while the wedding procession returned without the bride.

Uttar Pradesh wedding turns violent over Bullet bike demand

As per reports, the marriage was arranged between a young woman from a village under Kotwali police station limits and a man from the Surir area of Mathura district. The wedding took place on November 21 under the mass marriage scheme. At the bride’s father’s request, the groom arrived with the wedding procession on November 22.

After the welcome rituals and garland ceremony, the groom allegedly demanded the Bullet motorcycle as dowry from the bride’s father. When the demand was not fulfilled, an argument broke out. The groom allegedly slapped both the bride and her father, leading to a physical altercation between the two families.

Uttar Pradesh bride accuses husband and friend of attempted rape

Reports say that elders from both sides tried to settle the dispute but failed to reach an agreement. The wedding procession eventually left without the bride, and police reached the spot after receiving a call.

In her complaint, the woman accused her husband and another named youth of abusing and assaulting her before attempting to rape her after entering her room the next day. Based on her allegations, police registered an FIR against the two men.

Uttar Pradesh police launch investigation, search for accused

Yogendra Krishna Narayan, CO Sadabad, said, “Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered against two accused, including her husband. Allegations of dowry demands and assault are also being investigated. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused.”

Police are investigating the dowry demand, assault and attempted rape allegations and are making efforts to arrest both accused.

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