Watch Video: Gunshots Shatter Bihar Village Twice in Hours As Old Rivalry Between Two Groups Turns Tikarampur Into a Flashpoint

Tikarampur village in Bihar’s Mufassil police station area was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday morning. A long-standing rivalry between two groups turned violent again, leading to a physical fight and firing from both sides. The sudden sound of gunshots sparked panic in the area. Residents ran for safety as the situation escalated. The incident has left local people worried about their safety.

According to the available information, the dispute involves Devaraj Kumar and Mithun Kumar. Tensions between the two sides have reportedly continued for a long time.

Dispute Escalates After Previous Night’s Clash

The latest incident followed another clash on Monday night. Both groups allegedly engaged in a fight and firing during the confrontation. However, the tension did not end there. The situation flared up again on Tuesday morning when the two sides came face to face.

An argument soon escalated into violence, with both groups allegedly opening fire. The sound of gunshots spread fear across Tikarampur, disrupting the area’s peace. The repeated clashes have raised concerns among residents, who are worried that the old rivalry could lead to further violence.

ओ भाई ये कोई फ़िल्मी भोजपुरिया का सीन नहीं समझ लेना, यह तो समार्ट चौधरी का मंगल राज का सीन है। मुंगेर के मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के टीकारामपुर में दो गैंग के बीच भारी गोलीबारी। https://t.co/xBMmJebWcF — Yadav Army (@Yadav_Army01) October 21, 2026

Police Register Case After Both Sides File Complaints

Following the incident, both groups submitted applications at the Mufassil police station. Acting on the complaints, police registered a case, according to the report. Mohammad Aslam Ansari, the station’s acting officer-in-charge, confirmed that action had been taken based on the applications filed by both sides.

Police have arrested one person from one of the groups in connection with the case. Officials are now investigating the circumstances that led to the firing. They are also examining the reasons behind the long-running dispute and the possible involvement of other people.

Old Rivalry Raises Concerns Over Local Peace

The repeated clashes in Tikarampur have raised questions about maintaining peace in the area. The dispute between the two sides has continued to create tension, with the latest incident adding to residents’ concerns. Police are monitoring the situation and taking steps to maintain law and order. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.