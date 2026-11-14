Watch Video: Gurugram Couple Chased By Van For Over 1 KM; Occupants Try To Block Car, Chilling Dashcam Footage Shows What Happened Next

A Gurugram resident has described a frightening encounter on Diwali night after a van allegedly chased his car for nearly a kilometre, repeatedly tried to block his way and followed him and his wife right up to their residential society. Shubham Jain shared dashcam footage of the incident on X, saying it happened around 11.55 pm on November 8 on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70. The chase ended only when security guards at the society’s entrance stopped the van. Jain said the occupants then argued with the guards for nearly 20 minutes and demanded to be allowed inside. “It still gives me goosebumps as I type this,” he wrote.

Gurugram couple chased as van repeatedly tries to block their car

Jain said he initially believed the vehicle was simply trying to overtake him and did not suspect anything unusual. “At first I thought it was just someone trying to overtake,” he wrote. However, his concern grew when the van overtook his car, suddenly braked in front of it and its occupants appeared ready to step out.

“Then when the first time the car overtook and the guys tried to get down after abrupt braking in front of the car, I realised something was off,” he recalled.

He decided not to stop and continued driving towards his residential complex. According to Jain, the vehicle repeatedly attempted to cut across his path and bring his car to a halt. “I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society’s gates and till that time, the car had already tried to cut across and stop me,” he wrote.

Gurugram security guards confront occupants at society gate

Dashcam footage shared by Jain shows the van being stopped by security guards at the society entrance. Another clip shows a man getting out and apparently arguing with the guards.

Jain alleged that the occupants stayed there for around 20 minutes, fighting with security personnel and demanding entry. “The guys were stopped by security at the gates and had the audacity to stop there for 20 mins and fight with the security to let him pass,” he posted.

He thanked the security team and credited the dashcam for documenting the incident, writing, “Thank God for Dashcams and society security.”

‘Local’ man allegedly threatens security guards in Gurugram

Jain said the incident happened in an area where the next Cyber City is being developed, with DLF developing a new phase and homes reportedly priced between $500,000 and $4 million. He pointed out that the location was barely a kilometre from a police station.

He also claimed that security personnel warned him against getting involved with the man, describing him as a local. “Security tells this is a common thing and the chap is a local and not to be messed with,” Jain wrote.

According to him, the man also threatened consequences if the vehicle was spotted again. “The man has the audacity to fight with them and tell them if the car is spotted again it will be taken care of.”

Jain said friends and family had advised him not to speak publicly about the incident, fearing it could affect their safety and freedom of movement. “My friends and family have told me to stay shut on the matter and let it be as it may harm them and their mobility as common citizens,” he wrote.

Questioning the law and order situation in Gurugram, he added, “This is what my 40 percent tax gets? Only to be saved by private security?” He also expressed disappointment over the situation in the state, referring to the Faridabad incident.

“This is what a truly global city offers? I’m truly truly sad about the state of law and order in the state after the Faridabad incident and now this happening first hand.”

Gurugram Police seeks complaint details after viral post

Gurugram Police responded to Jain’s post on X and asked him to share his complaint details and contact information. “We have taken note of this. Please share the details of your registered complaint and your contact information via DM for prompt necessary action,” the police said.

The incident comes amid other reported road-rage cases in Gurugram. In September, biker Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, alleged that a car chased and rammed her on Golf Course Road, triggering widespread outrage and a police investigation.

Months earlier, two college students were arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver and vandalising his car following a dispute on the Sohna Road-Rajiv Chowk stretch.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did