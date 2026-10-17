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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured

Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured

A land dispute over a blocked pathway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar escalated into a violent clash between women. More than six people were injured, a fight video went viral, and police registered cross-FIRs against nine individuals.

‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar. (Image Credit: @RajuSharmajour1/X)
‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar. (Image Credit: @RajuSharmajour1/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 13:26 IST

A blocked pathway, two families who could not settle it, and a quarrel that ended with women on the ground, sticks flying and a video that took social media by storm. A land dispute in a village of Ambedkar Nagar has now become a police case.

A Dispute Over a Path

The clash took place in Saidapur village, under the Sammanpur police station area. The trouble had been building between two local families, identified as Magroo’s and Anita’s, over a piece of land and the blocking of a pathway between their homes. The reports do not say how long the dispute had been running or what earlier attempts were made to settle it.

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When Words Turned to Blows

The confrontation escalated into a full-blown physical fight between two groups of women. According to reports, they pulled each other’s hair, dragged one another to the ground and exchanged blows with sticks and fists. Many online called the scene a “hair-pulling war.”

Who Was Hurt

More than half a dozen people were injured in the clash, with victims suffering wounds from lathis, punches and heavy physical assault. Anita and her three daughters received multiple injuries, and Anita was hurt on her head and right arm. In all, over six people needed medical help. The reports do not describe the condition of the injured or say where they were treated.

A Video Goes Viral

A video of the brawl spread widely on social media, and it was after this that the Sammanpur police stepped in. Whether the family or a bystander recorded it is not stated.

Police Register Cross-FIRs

Police have filed cross-FIRs, meaning cases were registered on complaints from both sides. A criminal case has been registered against nine individuals from the two factions, and the investigation is continuing. The sections invoked and any arrests have not been mentioned.

What Remains Unclear

It is not known who started the fight, who owns the land in question, or whether the pathway issue had been raised earlier with local officials. Each side’s version of events has not been reported, and the allegations remain to be tested by police.

What Comes Next

The video is likely to be a key piece of evidence as police weigh the two complaints against each other. The larger question is whether the disagreement over the land and the pathway will be settled by revenue officials or the courts, because unless it is, the families will continue to live side by side with the same dispute between them.

Also Read: 5 Of Family, Including Couple And 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida; Food Poisoning Suspected After Eating Noodles

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Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured
Tags: Ambedkar Nagar incidentHair-Pulling Warregional newsup news

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Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured

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Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured
Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured
Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured
Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured
Watch Video: ‘Hair-Pulling War’ Erupts Between Women Over Land Dispute In UP’s Ambedkar Nagar, Over Half A Dozen Injured

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