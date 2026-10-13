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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash

Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash

A Haryana-registered truck rammed into a cyber cafe at Dharamwala Chowk in Dehradun around 5 AM on Tuesday, shattering glass and causing a wall to collapse.

Two men sleeping inside the shop miraculously escaped the crash, narrowly saving their lives. (Source:Screengrab)
Two men sleeping inside the shop miraculously escaped the crash, narrowly saving their lives. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:11 IST

A major accident was reported at Dharamwala Chowk in Dehradun early Tuesday morning after an uncontrolled truck bearing a Haryana number plate crashed into a cyber cafe. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the shop was badly damaged, with its walls collapsing. Two people were sleeping inside the shop when the truck rammed into the building. Startled by the sudden impact, both woke up in panic and managed to escape, narrowly saving their lives. The incident caused significant damage to the shop and raised concerns about road safety in the area.

Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe Around 5 AM

According to the available information, the accident took place at around 5 am on Tuesday at Dharamwala Chowk in Dehradun. The truck, which had a Haryana registration number, reportedly went out of control before crashing directly into the cyber cafe. The collision caused extensive damage to the shop’s front section. The force of the impact reportedly led to the collapse of the walls, leaving the establishment severely damaged. The early-morning timing of the incident meant that the area was relatively quiet when the crash occurred.

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Two People Sleeping Inside Shop Escape

Two people were reportedly sleeping inside the cyber cafe when the truck crashed into the building. The sudden and powerful impact left them frightened, as the structure around them suffered considerable damage. Despite the dangerous situation, both occupants managed to react quickly and escape from the shop. Their timely response helped them avoid what could have been a serious or potentially fatal accident. The incident could have resulted in a major tragedy had the occupants been unable to get out in time.

Questions Over Road Safety

The crash has highlighted concerns about the dangers posed by uncontrolled heavy vehicles, particularly in areas with shops and other commercial establishments close to the road. Further details regarding the cause of the accident, possible injuries and any action taken by the authorities were not immediately available. An investigation would be needed to establish why the truck went out of control and determine the circumstances that led to the collision. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of road accidents involving heavy vehicles in populated areas.
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Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash
Tags: cyber cafe accidentDehradun NewsDehradun truck accidentDharamwala Chowk accidentHaryana trucktruck accident videotruck crashes into shoptwo men escapeviral accident video

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Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash

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Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash

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Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash
Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash
Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash
Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash
Watch Video: Haryana Truck Rams Into Cyber Cafe in Dehradun, Shatters Glass And Collapses Wall As Two Men Miraculously Escape Deadly Crash

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