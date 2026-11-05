Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

A religious gathering was interrupted because of the havan, which caused an attack of bees, causing injury to several devotees through bee stings. The whole incident has been recorded in a video that is viral on social media, showing how people flee from a swarm of bees. It is said that the smoke from the havan spread close to the beehive and disturbed the bees, making them attack the group.

Bee attack: Havan smoke said to disturb beehive nearby

From the information given in the video, it is said that people were conducting a havan but the smoke started spreading near a beehive, disturbing the bees and causing them to attack the devotees.

The exact location and date of the incident, as well as the number of people injured, have not been established from the available information.

ये वीडियो कितना खतरनाक है 😳 कुछ लोग हवन कर रहे थे, हवन का धुंआ पास में लगे मधुमक्खी के छत्ते पर जाने लगा, मधुमक्खियों ने हमला कर दिया ! https://t.co/d9EEaG4fRW — Vishal Pandey (@Vishal_aawaj) November 4, 2026

Bee attack during religious gatherings has caused similar incidents

This is not the first time smoke from religious rituals has reportedly triggered a bee attack in India. In May 2025, at least 55 people were injured when bees attacked devotees performing Vat Amavasya rituals at Company Garden in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. Eyewitnesses said smoke from ritual fires and incense sticks disturbed a hive in a banyan tree.

In February 2026, more than 50 mourners were injured in a bee attack at a cremation ground in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. Villagers said smoke from burning cow-dung cakes used during the last rites disturbed nearby beehives, causing the swarm to attack.

Bee attack at temple ritual turned fatal in Tamil Nadu

There was a similar case that happened in February 2018 in Jambai village of Tamil Nadu where two people died and four got injured after getting attacked by bees. This is because smoke from a fire burning for the sake of conducting a ritual in the temple wafted over to a nearby banyan tree housing a big hive of bees.

The above cases prove that smoke coming from fires near a beehive poses great danger to the congregated individuals.

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