LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

A havan reportedly triggered a bee attack after smoke drifted towards a nearby beehive, leaving several people injured. A viral video shows the swarm sending people running for safety.

Havan Smoke Triggers Bee Attack, People Run For Safety (Image: X)
Havan Smoke Triggers Bee Attack, People Run For Safety (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 11:42 IST

A religious gathering was interrupted because of the havan, which caused an attack of bees, causing injury to several devotees through bee stings. The whole incident has been recorded in a video that is viral on social media, showing how people flee from a swarm of bees. It is said that the smoke from the havan spread close to the beehive and disturbed the bees, making them attack the group.

Bee attack: Havan smoke said to disturb beehive nearby

From the information given in the video, it is said that people were conducting a havan but the smoke started spreading near a beehive, disturbing the bees and causing them to attack the devotees.

You Might Be Interested In

The exact location and date of the incident, as well as the number of people injured, have not been established from the available information.

Bee attack during religious gatherings has caused similar incidents

This is not the first time smoke from religious rituals has reportedly triggered a bee attack in India. In May 2025, at least 55 people were injured when bees attacked devotees performing Vat Amavasya rituals at Company Garden in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. Eyewitnesses said smoke from ritual fires and incense sticks disturbed a hive in a banyan tree. 

In February 2026, more than 50 mourners were injured in a bee attack at a cremation ground in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. Villagers said smoke from burning cow-dung cakes used during the last rites disturbed nearby beehives, causing the swarm to attack. 

Bee attack at temple ritual turned fatal in Tamil Nadu

There was a similar case that happened in February 2018 in Jambai village of Tamil Nadu where two people died and four got injured after getting attacked by bees. This is because smoke from a fire burning for the sake of conducting a ritual in the temple wafted over to a nearby banyan tree housing a big hive of bees.

The above cases prove that smoke coming from fires near a beehive poses great danger to the congregated individuals.

Also Read: Watch Video: Husband Ties Wife To Chair, Pours Petrol On Her And Sets Her On Fire; Suspected Affair With Young Man    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?
Tags: latest newsTop Newstrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Watch Video: Shopkeeper Weeps, Lies In Front Of Municipal Officer’s Car In Bahraich; What Is His Allegation?

Delhi Building Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

LATEST NEWS

Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Transformer Order Worth Rs 6.89 Cr

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval from BSE for Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled for November 6, 2026

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

‘Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut’: Yung DSA Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha Multiple Times, Says She May Have Found Out After Bigg Boss 20 Entry

Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

Delhi Building Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

BigBloc Construction Builds Strong Growth Momentum; Records Highest-Ever Monthly Turnover and Sales Volume in October 2026

Mathura-Bareilly Highway Accident: Three of A Family Killed as Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Field

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?
Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?
Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?
Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?
Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

QUICK LINKS